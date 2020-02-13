Continue Your Legal Education with CLE Sessions

Calling all tech, music, entertainment, and gaming lawyers practicing in TX, TN, and MN – go back to school with these continuing legal education (CLE) sessions! Further your expertise by learning from other industry experts and leave with the accreditation and certifications to prove it.
The Professional Development Track provides growth opportunities across various industries. Check out the CLE specific sessions and when you’re done, keep going and add other professional development opportunities to your schedule.
- CLE – Are There Too Many Subscription Streaming TV Services?
- CLE – Emerging Legal Issues in the Video Game Industry
- CLE – Fair Use in the Age of Content Consumption
- CLE – Licensing Music For Social Media, Fitness & Gaming
- CLE – Making the Music Modernization Act Work
- CLE – MeToo: Creating a Culture of Anti-Harassment in Law
- CLE – Music Festival Law: Issues, Developments, Tips & Tricks
- CLE – Music Publishing Gold – Who’s Cashing In?
- CLE – Taking Heat for Tweets: Ethical Issues for Lawyers
- CLE – Tech Companies: International Copyright Law Update
- CLE – Trademarks, Technology, and Transformations
- CLE – Writer-Agent Clash Over Packaging & Producing Cash
