02/13/2020

Continue Your Legal Education with CLE Sessions

Calling all tech, music, entertainment, and gaming lawyers practicing in TX, TN, and MN – go back to school with these continuing legal education (CLE) sessions! Further your expertise by learning from other industry experts and leave with the accreditation and certifications to prove it.

The Professional Development Track provides growth opportunities across various industries. Check out the CLE specific sessions and when you’re done, keep going and add other professional development opportunities to your schedule.

New for 2020, the Professional Development Track provides in-depth and specialized education.

This Convergence Track grants primary access to all SXSW Badges.

