We're going live, y'all! Whether you're in town and want to multitask or couldn't make it to Austin this year, we want you to be a part of the SX magic. Watch daily Keynote presentations, Featured Sessions, exclusive SXSW Studio Interviews, and Music Showcases on the SXSW Live stream. Catch some of our incredible programming streaming from March 8-16 including Tracy Chou, Conan O'Brien, Selena Gomez, Ada Limón, Dwyane Wade, and many more.

Learn more about what's streaming on a device near you below. Check out the SXSW Live Schedule and tune in to some of the most anticipated conversations of the year, live from Austin, TX at SXSW 2024.

Daily Conference Live Streams

The 2024 SXSW Conference begins with an out-of-this-world (literally) Opening Featured Session. We'll join US Poet Laureate Ada Limón and Director of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate’s Planetary Science Division Dr. Lori Glaze as they share an exclusive first listen to a poem set to be launched by NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft in October 2024.

Keynotes

Keynotes present diverse, visionary speakers who deliver the most powerful new ideas in the ever-evolving worlds of technology, film, culture, music, and beyond. These presentations are the crux of the daily SXSW Conference programming, taking place from 1pm – 2pm CT. Watch each Keynote at sxsw.com/live.

Featured Sessions

Spanning the many tracks and themes of the SXSW Conference, Featured Speakers offer attendees the knowledge, leadership, and inspiration to shape their professional careers and personal lives in our ever-evolving path forward.

Live streaming sessions include State Of Being: How To Care in 2024 with Ilana Glazer, Danny Brown, and the ACLU; Conan O'Brien Must Go with Conan O'Brien and Nick Kroll; Celebrating 25 Years of with Mike Judge, cast, and The Hollywood Reporter; Mindfulness Over Perfection: Getting Real On Mental Health with Selena Gomez, Mandy Teefey, and more; Icons of Impact Dwyane Wade; Hollywood and Activism: Insights from Jane Fonda, David Fenton, and Sweta Chakraborty; and more.

Radio Day Stage Showcases

Gap in your Conference schedule? Fill it with tunes! The Radio Day Stage is the perfect opportunity to catch some music between panels and workshops. Head over to Ballroom A in the Austin Convention Center (ACC) to jam out with international artists hailing from cities like Santo Domingo, San Juan, London, São Paulo, and beyond! Hear from official Music Festival Showcasing Artists like Pink Pablo, J Noa, Viji, Buffalo Nichols, Papisa, and Lo Moon, up close in a relaxed setting.

Check out the full schedule for Radio Day Stage and don't miss out on these special performances.

2024 SXSW Live Streaming Schedule

SXSW Studio Interviews

Take a deep dive each day of SXSW 2024 with SXSW Studio Interviews, streaming intermittently between Conference sessions. Go beyond the boundaries of presentations, showcases, and screenings to get a behind-the-scenes look at what some of our favorite creators are working on!

Juju Green, best known as Straw Hat Goofy across the socialverse, is taking over as host of the 2024 SXSW Studio.

Juju has built an incredible following of nearly 3.5 million followers in a span of just 2 years. He spent the past year showcasing his expertise with some of the biggest brands out there including Netflix, Walt Disney Studios, Pixar, hosting red carpets for the 2022 Oscars for Tiktok, the Sony/Marvel premiere of Spider-Man No Way Home, and more. His fans have come to know him as the "Tiktok Movie Guy" so what better place for him to host and interview some of the biggest stars in the movie and television industry than SXSW? We're excited to bring Juju's love, knowledge, and enthusiasm of the industry to Austin!

SXSW Studio Interviews for 2024 include designer, founder, and philanthropist Kendra Scott; actress and producer Lilly Singh; culinary innovator José Andrés; Oscar nominee and BAFTA Award winner Dev Patel; creator and comedian Ilana Glazer; filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert; and more to come.

Watch daily coverage on SXSW Live, explore the official YouTube Channel, and follow us for all of the unexpected discoveries set to unfold from March 8-16 in Austin, TX.

