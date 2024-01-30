Why Go Platinum?

SXSW is an event packed full of conference sessions, showcases, screenings, startup competitions, exhibitions, tacos (so many tacos), networking events, interactive art, awards ceremonies, mentor sessions, and beyond.

A Platinum Badge gives you the ultimate freedom to experience all of SXSW spontaneously - so go with the flow, try something new, and make the most of the nine days of SXSW from March 8-16, 2024.

Best Chance for High-Demand Events

While we do our best to accommodate all badgeholders, the extreme popularity of some events makes it infeasible to ensure that everyone interested can be ensured entry.

Some parties, Mentor Sessions, and Workshops are only open to select badge types. When you go Platinum, you always have Primary Access, which puts you in front of any Secondary Access lines, and increases your chances of accessing your desired events.

Your Key to ALL SXSW Programming

Enjoy everything that SXSW has to offer with a Platinum Badge, which provides Primary Access to ALL of these events (capacity permitting):

The 38th edition of the SXSW Conference features exciting Keynotes from Dan Auberach and Patrick Carney, award-winning writers and directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and more. Alongside them are Featured Speakers which includes Peter Deng, Ada Limón, Alex Cooper and plenty more!

Browse all confirmed programming for SXSW 2024 on the SXSW Schedule to begin adding events to your Favorites list.

Explore Keynotes Explore Featured Speakers

Extra SXXPress Passes Each Day

SXXpress (South by Express) Passes allow badgeholders to request priority access to individual Conference sessions and parties, Music Festival Showcases, Film & Festival Screenings, and Comedy Festival Showcases. Best of all, they’re free to all registrants!

When you go Platinum, you receive a total of five passes per day. SXXpress Pass holders may proceed to the front of the Primary Access line for priority entrance. With the recent exciting announcements for the SXSW Film & TV Festival, you don't want to miss your chance to catch the world premiere for titles like The Idea of You, Road House and more.

View 2024 Film Lineup

Explore more resources for navigating the event on the Attendee Services Hub.

Closing BBQ & Softball Tournament

The SXSW Closing Barbecue and Softball Tournament is the traditional closing social event of SXSW. Platinum and Music Badges can claim one free meal per badge – and even sign up to play in the tournament.

Enjoy an authentic Texas barbecue spread with all the trimmings (vegetarian options as well) on the final day of SXSW 2024 on Saturday, March 16.

Upgrade to Platinum

Already registered for a SXSW Interactive, Film & TV or Music Badge? Upgrade to Platinum at any time. Contact reg@sxsw.com to upgrade your badge to Platinum today and get ready to experience all that SXSW has to offer.

See you in March!