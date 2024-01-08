Choose Your Own SXSW 2024 Adventure: Take the Badge Quiz
Each March in Austin, Texas diverse groups of creatives across tech, film, and music industries converge at the SXSW Conference & Festivals to discover what's next.
From inspiring Keynotes and collaborative sessions to world premieres and showcases, SXSW spans an action-packed 9 days. Your SXSW adventure begins once you've secured your badge. With so many programming formats and exciting networking opportunities, it can be a challenge to know which badge is the right choice for you.
To help you narrow down your SXSW Badge decision, take our handy Badge Quiz! Select the Conference Tracks and Festivals that most interest you to discover which badge and Austin arrival date best fits your needs. Once the SX fates have spoken – be sure to register early for the best rates and hotel availability.
What to Expect from SXSW
- New films and TV premieres, music, sessions, exhibitions, and beyond
- Unique opportunities to network directly with attendees from around the world
- Find new business opportunities
- Gain one-on-one advice from industry experts at Mentor Sessions
- See what's next in tech at the Innovation Awards and SXSW Pitch
- Meet and celebrate creatives at various awards ceremonies
- Eat all the tacos and BBQ you can
- Get inspired by diverse programming from visionaries and thought leaders
- Explore the eclectic city of Austin while enjoying the beautiful weather (March is typically sunny and warm, y'all)
- Wrap up the event at the Closing BBQ & Softball Tournament
- Expect the unexpected!
Explore our Schedule Overview for a snapshot of programming from March 8-16 at SXSW 2024, including primary and secondary badge access designations. Dive into the SXSW Schedule to browse all confirmed programming and begin building your Favorites list of must-see events. Stay tuned for programming announcements all season long!
See You at SXSW 2024
Ready to seize the moment and secure your badge? Register to join us March 8-16, 2024 in Austin, Texas for nine days of unparalleled discovery, learning, and networking.
Groups of 10 or more can save big with Group Registration rates. Currently enrolled students may apply here to purchase a SXSW Badge at the special rate.
New for 2024, the Early Career Discount for first or second year graduates offers up to 50% off on Interactive, Film & TV, and Music Badges, while supplies last.
