Each March in Austin, Texas diverse groups of creatives across tech, film, and music industries converge at the SXSW Conference & Festivals to discover what's next.

From inspiring Keynotes and collaborative sessions to world premieres and showcases, SXSW spans an action-packed 9 days. Your SXSW adventure begins once you've secured your badge. With so many programming formats and exciting networking opportunities, it can be a challenge to know which badge is the right choice for you.

To help you narrow down your SXSW Badge decision, take our handy Badge Quiz! Select the Conference Tracks and Festivals that most interest you to discover which badge and Austin arrival date best fits your needs. Once the SX fates have spoken – be sure to register early for the best rates and hotel availability.

What to Expect from SXSW

Explore our Schedule Overview for a snapshot of programming from March 8-16 at SXSW 2024, including primary and secondary badge access designations. Dive into the SXSW Schedule to browse all confirmed programming and begin building your Favorites list of must-see events. Stay tuned for programming announcements all season long!

Ready to seize the moment and secure your badge? Register to join us March 8-16, 2024 in Austin, Texas for nine days of unparalleled discovery, learning, and networking.

Groups of 10 or more can save big with Group Registration rates. Currently enrolled students may apply here to purchase a SXSW Badge at the special rate.

New for 2024, the Early Career Discount for first or second year graduates offers up to 50% off on Interactive, Film & TV, and Music Badges, while supplies last.

To stay in the SX know – sign up for SXSW Event Updates and read SXSW News for announcements, deadline reminders, programming features, and beyond throughout the season.

