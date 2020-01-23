March is just around the corner, which means it’s time to get ready for SXSW 2020. Already on the queue for this year are Keynotes Reggie Fils-Aimé, Kim Gordon, Roger Waters, Diplo, and more. On the Festival front, we have announced nearly 1,000 showcasing artists for the SXSW 2020 Music Festival including Soccer Mommy, Wire, and Beabadoobee to name a few as well as Features, Episodic Premieres and Opening Night Film The King of Staten Island starring Pete Davidson for the Film Festival. Browse the full list of programming on the SXSW 2020 Schedule.

With 22 Tracks of programming, the SXSW Conference provides an opportunity for global professionals at every level to participate, learn, and network. This year’s Music Tracks are Creating & Monetizing Music and Future of Music. Read on to familiarize yourself with the types of conversations you can expect to hear this March within each track.

SXSW Platinum and Music Badges receive primary access to Music Tracks programming and secondary access to Interactive and Film Tracks. Learn more about the Music Tracks below.

Music Tracks

March 18-21

The landscape for musicians has undergone seismic shifts as the traditional industry base has changed over the last two decades. How can musicians and publishers navigate, survive, and thrive in this dynamic space? The Creating & Monetizing Music Track will educate, inform, and equip everyone from artists to executives with the skills and tools they need to develop new opportunities.

Check out sessions included in the track such as How the Rise of Short Form Content Impacts Music, Trigger Cities: Creating Hits with a Global Mind, Breaking Down Barriers to Musical Talent, and more.

March 16-21

Emerging technologies and cultural trends are transforming the music industry more rapidly than ever before. The Future of Music Track examines these issues by exploring all aspects of the industry, from rights management and immersive live performances to experiential marketing campaigns and more.

A few of The Future of Music Track sessions include AI and the Future of Musical Creativity, Futures and Challenges: Music Cities & Scenes, The Uncanny Valley of Sound, and more.

Explore all 22 Tracks of the SXSW Conference including cross-industry programming within Convergence Tracks which are open to all SXSW Badges.

Registration and housing are now open for the SXSW 2020. Take a look back at previous Keynotes, Featured Sessions, Showcases, Red Carpets, and Q&A's on our YouTube Channel, and get ready for SXSW 2020 programming announcements in the coming months.

Attend SXSW 2020

