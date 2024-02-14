Rising Stars of the SXSW 2024 Music Festival

This season's lineup at the 2024 SXSW Music Festival features a stellar cast of budding Showcasing Artists on their rise to the top. From March 11-16, be part of the moment as these rising stars grace the stage, forge new connections, and immerse themselves in the vibrant SXSW experience.

With hundreds of talented acts taking over downtown Austin, you won't want to miss the raw, soulful expression of Dende, the fusion of traditional cumbia and modern pop from Estevie, or the blend of streamlined fiery songs with fragile and abstract tones from Tramhaus. These emerging artists are ready to make their mark and transform the music world.

Immerse yourself in the sounds of the Official SXSW 2024 Playlist on Spotify, where you can discover a plethora of emerging talent. Then, venture through the SXSW Schedule to explore new favorite artists and plan your unforgettable festival experience.