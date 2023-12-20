How to SXSW: Exploring the 2024 Music Badge

Each year, the city of Austin, Texas transforms into a hub of creativity and innovation as the SXSW Festival unfolds. From March 8-16, 2024, creatives from around the globe will gather for a unique experience of networking, learning, and discovery across the realms of film, culture, music, and technology. While the Platinum Badge grants primary access to all facts of SXSW, let’s dive into the exclusive world that the Music Badge unlocks for the 2024 SXSW Music Festival.

SXSW Music Fest (March 11-16, 2024)

Live music takes center stage during the SXSW Music Festival, and with a Music Badge, you gain a golden ticket to performances all week long across Austin. Hosted in historic venues, you’ll find music showcases curated by the SXSW Music Team in collaboration with record labels, agencies, management and PR firms, media outlets, and more.

The 2024 lineup boasts names like RUBIO, poolblood, Hinds, Sofia Kourtesis, Ho99o9, Ariel & The Culture, waterbaby, BALTHVS, and many more. Explore the growing list of Showcasing Artists and witness the diverse and dynamic sounds that will resonate across the city in March.

Need a playlist to amp up your hype? Listen here.

Conference Sessions

The Music Badge is your passport to the Conference Keynotes and Music Sessions, a realm of knowledge and inspiration. This section of the festival includes music programming, Mentor Sessions, and workshops. While also granting access to the Comedy Festival, the Music Badge offers secondary access to most Interactive and Film & TV programming. In 2024 the Music Tracks spotlight the intersection of Music & Tech and Music Careers.

Music Mentor Sessions

For those seeking personalized counsel and mentorship, SXSW Conference presents Music Mentor Sessions. These one-on-one meetings with music industry professionals cover a spectrum of expertise, ranging from artist management and music production to brand partnerships, sync licensing, touring, booking, and more. Attendees and Official Showcasing Artists have the exclusive opportunity to gain valuable industry insights, receive career advice, or seek feedback on specific projects from high-level mentors.

