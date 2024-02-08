Ash, Pedal Steel Noah, Aïsha Devi & More

We're back with another Weekly Roundup of new Showcasing Artists taking the stage at the 2024 SXSW Music Festival!

This Thursday we have 70+ artists including Swiss-Nepalese/Tibetan experimental electronic producer Aïsha Devi, sixteen-year-old pedal steel guitar player known for his clever interpretations of new wave and post-punk covers Pedal Steel Noah, former She-Devils singer Audrey Ann Boucher debuts her new project Lola 1:2, and UK rock veterans Ash return to SXSW with 30 years behind them and with a new LP - "Race the Night" on Fierce Panda.

As we march closer to March 11-16, here's how to dive into the SXSW mood with our lineup:

Follow and listen to the Official SXSW 2024 Playlist on Spotify

on Spotify Explore the SXSW 2024 Showcasing Artists Music Videos playlist on YouTube

on YouTube Browse the Showcasing Artist lineup on the SXSW Schedule and build your must-see list

Get set to vibe with the artists highlighted in this week's roundup below!

New 2024 Showcasing Artists

Aïsha Devi (Barcelona SPAIN)

Alejaina (Ciudad de Mexico MEXICO)

Ash (Belfast UK-N. IRELAND)

Astragal (Houston TX)

Astrokeyy (Houston TX)

Avara (Austin TX)

babybaby_explores (Providence RI)

Baby Kahlo (Baltimore MD)

Basically Nancy (Savannah GA)

Bobby Mahoney (East Brunswick NJ)

Bo Bundy (Houston TX)

Cast Of Thousands (Austin TX)

Chalk Talk (San Diego CA)

Chloe Tang (Phoenix AZ)

Chris Berardo (Norwalk CT)

Coach Tev (Dallas TX)

The Cocktail Slippers (Oslo NORWAY)

Color Green (Los Angeles CA)

Courtney Patton (Stephenville TX)

Daniel Donato (Nashville TN)

Dee Gatti (Dallas TX)

DJ Mal-Ski (Los Angeles CA)

Double Vision (Austin TX)

Early James (Birmingham AL)

Fcukers (New York NY)

5.Slow (Austin TX)

Gnarcissists (New York NY)

Grocery Bag (Austin TX)

Gummy Fang (Austin TX)

The Hide Outs (Austin TX)

Ivan$ito (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Jaxs (Currie NC)

The Jellybricks (Mechanicsburg PA)

Jennun (Brenham TX)

Jess + Paul (Austin TX)

Joe Patitucci (Austin TX)

Kalu James (Austin TX)

Karin Ann (Čadca SLOVAKIA)

KiLLOWEN (London UK-ENGLAND)

Lady Supreme (Savannah GA)

Large Brush Collection (Austin TX)

Lola 1:2 (Montreal CANADA)

Love Language (Montréal CANADA)

LYNN (Birmingham AL)

Magna Carda (Austin TX)

Malik Baptiste (Austin TX)

Mass Minor (Austin TX)

MAUVEY (Vancouver CANADA)

Meetu Chilana (New York NY)

Modern Love Child (Miami FL)

Moonrisers (Detroit MI)

NAJ! (Austin TX)

Nemegata (Austin TX)

The New Eves (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Nils Hoffmann (Berlin GERMANY)

Pedal Steel Noah (Austin TX)

Pocket Watch (Grand Rapids MI)

The Rite Flyers (Austin TX)

Ritmo Cascabel (Denver CO)

Rusty Dusty (Austin TX)

Salsa Windfall (New York NY)

Shaina Hayes (Montreal CANADA)

Shred Flintstone (Jersey City NJ)

Slim Jim Phantom (Los Angeles CA)

Soraia (Philadelphia PA)

Super Duty Tough Work (Winnipeg CANADA)

Tameca Jones (Austin TX)

Tearjerk (Austin TX)

The Teeta (Austin TX)

Venesti (Cali COLOMBIA)

Victoria Canal (London UK-ENG)

Volcán (San Antonio TX)

Vortxz (Pasadena TX)

Zay Johnny (Dallas TX)



Everything subject to change.

