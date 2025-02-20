Howdy, music fans! It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for another SXSW Music Weekly Roundup—and this week, we’re bringing 100+ new Showcasing Artists to the 2025 SXSW Music Festival lineup.

Joining us this week are rising stars like KNDRX, Stella Standingbear, and John R Miller, plus the return of Tokyo Syoki Syodo from last year’s festival. Don’t miss exciting additions like shower curtain, Yoshika Colwell, and Mountain Time.

Head over to ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin March 11-14 and catch Rolling Stone’s Future of Music Showcase featuring Benson Boone, Megan Moroney, Ivan Cornejo, Rema, hannah bahng, LAILA!, Anycia, Brittney Spencer, and more.

As we count down to March 10-15, here’s how to get into the SXSW groove:

🎧 Follow the Official SXSW 2025 Playlist on Spotify

📺 Watch the latest drops on our Showcasing Artists Music Videos playlist on YouTube

📅 Browse the Showcasing Artist lineup on the SXSW Schedule and build your must-see list

Stay tuned for more artist announcements, and get ready to experience the best in new music at SXSW 2025. Scroll down to dive into this week’s featured artists!

New 2025 Showcasing Artists

Everything subject to change.

Adezy (Chester PA)

Alesia Lani (Austin TX)

Anastasia Hera (Austin TX)

Annabelle Kline (Los Angeles CA)

Anycia (Atlanta GA)

Ariel Chantel (Temple TX)

UK Beatbox Champion Bass Ventura (Warrington UK-ENGLAND)

Benson Boone (Monroe WA)

BFF (Flint MI)

BOLO THE DJ (San Diego CA)

bribandz (Phoenix AZ)

Brittney Spencer (Nashville TN)

Ceione Jenore (San Francisco CA)

The Chopstars (Houston TX)

d0n.xyz (Brooklyn NY)

Day Residue (Detroit MI)

The Deli (San Antonio TX)

Derrick Nealy (Atlanta GA)

DeShaunJay (San Antonio TX)

DJ Mario X Prins (Los Angeles CA)

DJ Mel (Austin TX)

DJ Mista B (Austin TX)

DJ Rakimbeau (New Orleans LA)

DJ X.O. (XO) (Houston TX)

Doeman (Houston TX)

East Nasa (Houston TX)

Elizabeth Moen (Chicago IL)

El Plan Sonidero (Austin TX)

El Universo (Mexico City MEXICO)

emptyflash (New York NY)

Flight by Nothing (Austin TX)

GALE (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

Geto Gala (Austin TX)

Glom (New York NY)

haha Laughing (Austin TX)

hannah bahng (Sydney NSW)

Hans Gruber and the Die Hards (Austin TX)

Hermigervill (Reykjavik ICELAND)

HerShe (Boston MA)

Honey Made (Austin TX)

Honky Tonkin in Queens (Queens NY)

Hooks & The Huckleberries (Albuquerque NM)

HTX Music Monday DJs (Houston TX)

Ivan Cornejo (Riverside CA)

J Crews (Tulsa OK)

Jeabriie Rielle (New Orleans LA)

John R Miller (Nashville TN)

Jubilee Valley (Dallas TX)

JustJacub (Houston TX)

Kettle of Hawks (Carpinteria CA)

The Keystones (Milwaukee WI)

KNDRX (Denver CO)

Krisirie (Barbados 01)

La' Rixkie God (New Orleans LA)

Laila! (Brooklyn NY)

Larkin Poe (Nashville TN)

LoFrmDaMo (Missouri City TX)

Madam Radar (Austin TX)

Madison Hughes (Jacksonville FL)

Mama Duke (Austin TX)

Martin Eyerer (Berlin GERMANY)

Meddah (Austin TX)

Megan Moroney (Douglasville GA)

Mobley (Austin TX)

Modernform (Austin TX)

Mountain Time (Austin TX)

Mr. Pauer (Miami FL)

Nae Aimèe (Berlin GERMANY)

NESTA (Queens NY)

NileXNile (Milwaukee WI)

Oya Baby (Miami FL)

Pat Reedy (Chicago IL)

Pedazo De Carne Con Ojo (Philadelphia PA)

Pelvis Wrestley (Austin TX)

PES (Lima PERU)

Projectbabyjv (New Orleans LA)

Queen Serene (Austin TX)

Ras Kwame (Host) (London UK-ENGLAND)

Reconciler (Atlanta GA)

Rich Nanni (Atlanta GA)

Riece Harris (Houston TX)

Riobamba (New York NY)

SCAM LIKELY (Chicago IL)

shower curtain (Brooklyn NY)

Sin City Cairo (Los Angeles CA)

SKLOSS (Austin TX)

Social Cig (Milwaukee WI)

Stella Standingbear (Salt Lake City UT)

Stephen Wilson Jr. (Seymour IN)

SUMiT (Worcester MA)

Sushi2Raw & Elway (Houston TX)

Switch Angel (Boston MA)

The Takes (Portland OR)

The Teeta (Austin TX)

TNE Jaypee (Beaumont TX)

Tokyo Syoki Syodo (Shimokitazawa JAPAN)

Tribe One (Atlanta GA)

Wave Chapelle (Milwaukee WI)

Ways Away (Los Angeles CA)

Yoshika Colwell (London UK-ENGLAND)

ZaeHD (Little Rock GA)

Zayytee (El Paso TX)

Zee The DJ (New Orleans LA)

Zyah Belle (Vallejo CA)



Be sure to check out the first, second, and third rounds of Showcasing Artists. Explore the SXSW Schedule to build your own Favorites list of music performances and more events.

Tune in for weekly announcements every Thursday in the lead up to the 2025 SXSW Music Festival!

Attend SXSW 2025 from March 7-15 to experience live music performances, Conference sessions, Exhibitions, screenings, and much more.

