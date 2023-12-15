300+ Mentors Announced for the 2024 SXSW Conference

Chat with industry experts behind some of your favorite streaming services, big brand names, universities, and more during SXSW Mentor Sessions! Take a first look at 300+ newly-announced mentors heading to Austin this March, ready to pass their wealth of knowledge to the next generation of creatives.

During the SXSW Conference, Mentor Sessions offer one-on-one coaching by professionals from all areas of the tech, film, and music industries. Hailing from Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Spain, New Zealand, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, United Kingdom, and beyond, industry experts will meet with SXSW attendees to share their tips and tricks for success. This program represents a wide spectrum of professions and passions within companies like AppleTV+, Estée Lauder, Harvard University, Universal Pictures, and many others.

Advance sign-up is required and access is limited to the primary badge type listed for each event on the SXSW Schedule. Within the 75 minute duration of Mentor Sessions, there will be five one-on-one meetings. Stay tuned for more RSVP info coming in early 2024. Explore a snapshot of participants by badge type below.

Mentor Sessions by SXSW Badge Type

Elevate your career with exclusive access to the leading names in technology, design, health, and more during Interactive Mentor Sessions presented by Paycor. Participants include Amazon Web Services, Berkeley Law School, Central Texas Angel Network, Estée Lauder, Harvard University, Hot Topic, Last Prisoner Project, Meta, Moneta Ventures, Morgan Stanley, Office of the Democratic Leader - US House of Representatives, Salesforce, Target, Techstars, XBox, and many more.

⚙️ New for 2024, the Interactive Badge grants access to Interactive Mentor Sessions & Workshops as well as Film & TV and Music.

Cue an uplifting score as we cut to you at SXSW expanding your film connections with the likes of Alamo Drafthouse, Fantastic Fest, ITVS, Kickstarter, Magnolia Pictures, SAGindie, Universal Pictures, and Vimeo, to name a few. Amongst the international lineup of Film & TV Mentor Sessions presented by NBCUniversal Launch, you'll be able to equip yourself with unparalleled film industry knowledge as you enter the next act of your career.

🎥 The Film & TV Badge grants access to Film & TV Mentor Sessions & Workshops.

Mic check – turn up your career goals! Music Mentor Sessions feature entertainment pioneers from notable companies such as AppleTV+, DISCO, Disney Music Group, Downtown Music, Elektra Entertainment, Fox Entertainment, Pandora/SiriusXM, The Recording Academy, SoundCloud, United Masters, Warner Music Group, YouTube, and more.

🎤 The Music Badge grants access to Music Mentor Sessions & Workshops.

To maximize your professional development opportunities, the Platinum Badge grants access to all Mentor Sessions.

RSVPs Coming Soon

Capacity for Mentor Sessions is limited and open to registrants on a first-come, first-served basis once RSVPs open on the SXSW Schedule in early 2024. Subscribe to SXSW Event Updates to ensure you don't miss out.

While you wait for RSVPs, customize your dream list of industry connections. Sign into the SXSW Schedule today and Favorite Mentor Sessions of interest.

Explore 2024 Mentor Sessions