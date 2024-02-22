Howdy! It's Thursday and we have another drop of Showcasing Artists for this Weekly Roundup.

Today, over 120 artists join the SXSW 2024 Music Festival lineup including R&B singer and rapper Audrey Nuna; blues singer and storyteller Robert Finley; Bay Area native with a celestial voice thuy (pronounced "twee"); the original D-O double G Swamp Dogg alongside the SXSW Film & TV World premiere of Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted; Brendan Benson of The Raconteurs; and many more.

Head over to ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin March 12-15 and catch Rolling Stone’s Future of Music Showcase featuring Peso Pluma, Teezo Touchdown, Young Miko, Flo Milli, Uncle Waffles, Faye Webster, and more.

As we inch closer to March 11-16, here's how to dive into the SXSW mood with our lineup:

Follow and listen to the Official SXSW 2024 Playlist on Spotify

on Spotify Explore the SXSW 2024 Showcasing Artists Music Videos playlist on YouTube

on YouTube Browse the Showcasing Artist lineup on the SXSW Schedule and build your must-see list

Keep it here each Thursday for more Music Festival announcements. Discover artists in this week's announcement below and turn up the tunes!

New 2024 Showcasing Artists

Everything subject to change.

1300 (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

alsoknownasrox (Jamaica NY)

The Armed (Detroit MI)

Audrey Nuna (Manalapan NJ)

Belaganas (Phoenix AZ)

Big Daddy Deja (Chicago IL)

Bob Schneider (Austin TX)

BODINE (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

Brendan Benson (Nashville TN)

Brian Johnson (Austin TX)

Britti (Toronto CANADA)

Broken Gold (Austin TX)

brother bird (St. Louis TN)

Carrying (Brooklyn NY)

Carvena (Jackson MS)

The Chesterfield Kings (Rochester NY)

Como Las Movies (Austin TX)

DAVESTATEOFMIND (Houston TX)

David Shaw (New Orleans LA)

Deadbeat Girl (Fort Lauderdale FL)

Denzel Davis (San Bernardino CA)

Diamante Perez (Ulysses KS)

Disko Cowboy (Austin, Texas TX)

DJ Anupi (Austin TX)

DJ Jamie Dred (Austin TX)

DJ NAPPY (Austin TX)

DJ Rosegold (Mississauga CANADA)

DJ XO (XO Think He Allat) (Houston TX)

Eugene Hideaway Bridges with the Moeller Brothers (Austin TX)

Faye Webster (Atlanta GA)

Felix Ames (Milwaukee WI)

Flo Milli (Mobile AL)

Gabby Got It (Austin TX)

Gabe Carter (Chicago IL)

Gareth Donkin (Epsom UK-ENGLAND)

Gel (Hightstown NJ)

Gliiico (Tokyo JAPAN)

Gorilla Zoe (Atlanta GA)

Henry Morris (Los Angeles CA)

Hierba Malita (Houston TX)

HIJAS DE LA MUERTE (South Florida FL)

Invoke (Austin TX)

Jack Freeman (Houston TX)

Jackie Venson (Austin TX)

Jamie-Lee Dimes (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

Janette King (Vancouver CANADA)

Jared Deck (Norman OK)

Jason Voltaire (Montréal CANADA)

jeanhorus (Austin TX)

Jessicca L'Whor (Denver CO)

Jhariah (Bronx NY)

Jimmy Duck Holmes (Bentonia,ms MS)

Jordyn Simone (Los Angeles CA)

Justice Phillips & Alex Lew (Austin TX)

Kari Faux (Little Rock AR)

Kenny Brown (Potts Camp MS)

Kevin Kaarl (Chihuahua MEXICO)

Key Flippin (Raleigh NC)

Kid Bookie (London UK-ENGLAND)

Kirko Bangz (Houston TX)

Kitty Millian (Dallas TX)

Kris Ulrich (Winnipeg CANADA)

Kydd Jones (Austin TX)

L3Ni (Brooklyn NY)

¡La Fermata! (Austin TX)

Lesly Reynaga (Austin TX)

Lil CJ KASINO (Ft worth TX)

Lola Brooke (Brooklyn NY)

Los Gran Reyes (Dallas TX)

Mason Lively (Inez TX)

Max Diaz (Houston TX)

McKinley James (Nashville TN)

Meteor Airlines (Rabat MOROCCO)

Michigander (Nashville TN)

My Cousin Vinny (Sacramento CA)

Nara's Room (Brooklyn NY)

Nico Vega (Los Angeles CA)

Olmont (El Marqués MEXICO)

Orión García (Austin TX)

Parker Woodland (Austin TX)

Patrice Pike (Austin TX)

Patricia Vonne (Austin TX)

Peso Pluma (Guadalajara MEXICO)

PET NEEDS (Colchester UK-ENGLAND)

PHEELZ (LAGOS LA)

Propain (Houston TX)

QUIMIKOZ DEL SON (Ft Worth TX)

The Red Clay Strays (Mobile AL)

Reggie Becton (PG County MD)

Rick DelCastillo (Kyle TX)

Rick From Texas (Austin TX)

Rido (Prague CZECHIA)

Robert Finley (Bernice LA)

Robin Mordecai Trio (Austin TX)

Sauce Walka (Houston TX)

Scotty ATL (Atlanta GA)

Seasick Steve (Oakland CA)

Se So Neon (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Shower Curtain (Brooklyn NY)

Simar (Brampton CANADA)

Simon Leoza (Montreal CANADA)

SKINNY LISTER (Bristol UK-ENGLAND)

Smooth Brain (New York NY)

SON BAYOÚ (Houston TX)

Squirrel Flower (Chicago IL)

The Stacks (Austin TX)

The Steambuds (Austin TX)

Supermcn4sty (Dallas TX)

Swamp Dogg (Los Angeles CA)

TC Superstar (Austin TX)

Teezo Touchdown (Beaumont TX)

thuy (Newark CA)

Tigercub (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Tommy Siegel (of Jukebox the Ghost) (Los Angeles CA)

T Wayne (Dallas TX)

VALLEJO (Austin TX)

Veeze (Detroit MI)

Vera Ellen (Wellington NEW ZEALAND)

Victoria Bigelow (Phoenix AZ)

VITAL POWERS (Wolverhampton UK-ENGLAND)

Vonni G (Milwaukee WI)

Waco Brothers (Chicago IL)

The Weathered Souls (Greenville TX)

Wic Whitney (Little Rock AR)

Wonder Women of Country (Austin TX)

Worry Club (Chicago IL)

Young Miko (Añasco PR)

Z-Ro (Mo City TX)

