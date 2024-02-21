Rolling Stone’s Future of Music Lineup at SXSW 2024

Rolling Stone returns to Austin with its second-annual Future of Music programming featuring Peso Pluma, Teezo Touchdown, Young Miko, Flo Milli, Uncle Waffles, Faye Webster, and more. Artists will hit the stage at SXSW 2024 for major sets taking place March 12–15 at ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin.

"We're thrilled to return to SXSW with this incredible line-up," said Gus Wenner, CEO of Rolling Stone. "The Future of Music showcase brings our pages to life and honors the artists shaping the music of tomorrow – in all genres, all over the world."

The inaugural Future of Music showcase, which took place last year, hosted 12,000 attendees over four consecutive nights and featured a 24-artist roster with notable headliners like Coco Jones, Chloe Bailey, Mariah the Scientist, and more. For SXSW 2024, the Future of Music showcase is shaping up to be another can't-miss event.

Future of Music Showcase Schedule

Tuesday, March 12 | Teezo Touchdown, Veeze, Lola Brooke, and Chase Shakur

| Teezo Touchdown, Veeze, Lola Brooke, and Chase Shakur Wednesday, March 13 | Peso Pluma, Young Miko, Kevin Kaarl, J Noa, and Pink Pablo

| Peso Pluma, Young Miko, Kevin Kaarl, J Noa, and Pink Pablo Thursday, March 14 | Preacher, Pheelz, Flo Milli, Uncle Waffles, Black Sherif, and Flyana Boss

| Preacher, Pheelz, Flo Milli, Uncle Waffles, Black Sherif, and Flyana Boss Friday, March 15 | Faye Webster, Red Clay Strays, Scowl, Dylan Gossett, and Jackie Venson

The showcases will be open to all SXSW Badges – Platinum, Music, Film & TV and Interactive, as well as Music Wristbands.

Those without a SXSW credential may RSVP for admission on a first-come, first-served basis. RSVP does not guarantee admission. SXSW Badge and Wristband Holders receive priority admission.

Explore this year's Future of Music artists further in the Future 25 list, which highlights the artists who have the Rolling Stone staff most excited about the future of music in 2024 and beyond.

In support of Mental Health initiatives in the music industry, Rolling Stone and Hi How Are You will display merch and the iconic mural painted by Daniel Johnston.

See You at SXSW 2024

