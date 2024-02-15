bar italia, Brittany Davis, Los Yesterdays & More

Get ready to rock your Thursday because we've just unveiled another lineup for our Weekly Roundup!

Over 90 artists are set to join the SXSW 2024 Music Festival including London-based rock band bar italia, Seattle soul-funk artist and Painted Shield member Brittany Davis with debut album Image Issues dropping March 1, and OG Daptone musicians Los Yesterdays, Chicago Sub Pop post-punk band Deeper, UK punk/folk singer Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, and more.

But wait, there's more! Additional names set to grace the stages are PARTYNEXTDOOR, Christian Nodal, and ILLENIUM. Join the party at Billboard Presents THE STAGE at SXSW 2024, hosted at the Moody Amphitheater in Waterloo Park, kicking off on March 14th.

As we march closer to March 11-16, here's how to dive into the SXSW mood with our lineup:

Follow and listen to the Official SXSW 2024 Playlist on Spotify

on Spotify Explore the SXSW 2024 Showcasing Artists Music Videos playlist on YouTube

on YouTube Browse the Showcasing Artist lineup on the SXSW Schedule and build your must-see list

Keep it here each Thursday for more Music Festival announcements. Discover artists in this week's announcement below and turn up the tunes!

New 2024 Showcasing Artists

Alice Longyu Gao (Bengbu CHINA)

Amber Ryann (Pasadena CA)

American Grime (Miami FL)

Andrea Magee (Austin TX)

The Appleseed Cast (Lawrence KS)

Araya (Brooklyn NY)

Arexibo (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Austin Unconducted (Austin TX)

Bamsworth Belli (San Antonio TX)

bar italia (London UK-ENGLAND)

BÉBE YANA (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Ben Aqua (Austin TX)

BFF (Flint MI)

Bite Me Bambi (Anaheim CA)

Black X Sea (Lawrence KS)

Bombasta (San Antonio TX)

boy wonder (Toronto ON)

Brandon McCulloch Band (Los Angeles CA)

Brittany Davis (Seattle WA)

Bryn (Korea SOUTH KOREA)

Cavill (Iloilo PHILIPPINES)

chokecherry (San Francisco CA)

Christian Alicea (Lares PR)

Christian Nodal (Caborca MEXICO)

Colatura (New York NY)

Combo Cósmico (San Antonio TX)

Crae Wolf (London UK-ENGLAND)

The Cumbia Movement (Austin TX)

DANA (Columbus OH)

Danny Wolf (Mexico City MEXICO)

Deeper (Chicago IL)

Destiny Navaira (San Antonio TX)

Dom B (Burlington NJ)

Dreamend (Chicago IL)

DreTheGr8 (Killeen TX)

Dusty Bo (Louisville KY)

Dwagie & Ku-Fung Rap (Tainan TAIWAN)

Dwayne Doopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers (Lafayette LA)

Erica Banks (Dallas TX)

Exotic Fruitica (Austin TX)

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls (London UK-ENGLAND)

Grace Sorensen (Austin TX)

Gus Baldwin & The Sketch (Austin TX)

iiso (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

ILLENIUM (Downers Grove IL)

isorhythmics (San Francisco CA)

ISSAMAU (Los Angeles CA)

Jean Deaux (Chicago IL)

JEREL (Detroit MI)

Jon Dee Graham (Austin TX)

Joyer (Brooklyn NY)

Kanis (Port Au Prince HAITI)

Kathleen Edwards (Ottawa CANADA)

Kaz Moon (Dallas TX)

Kelvyn Boy (Kumasi GHANA)

Ketu (Los Angeles CA)

KNDRX (Denver CO)

Kozak Siromaha (Dnipro UKRAINE)

Krystall Poppin (El Paso TX)

KVN (Austin TX)

LCLS (Austin TX)

Los Bravos De La H (Houston TX)

Los Yesterdays (Los Angeles CA)

The Marshmallow Ghosts (Hell MI)

MEMI (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

MEYY (London UK-ENGLAND)

Money Chicha (Austin TX)

Nagavalli (Austin TX)

Nhạc Gãy (Saigon VIETNAM)

Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band (Austin TX)

PARTYNEXTDOOR (Toronto CANADA)

Paul McDonald (Nashville TN)

Raaginder (Bay Area CA)

Razor Braids (Brooklyn NY)

Ritual (Austin TX)

Seán Barna (Nashville TN)

Sevana (Kingston JAMAICA)

Shane Guerrette (Albany NY)

Shelhiel (Sungai Petani MALAYSIA)

Shiela (Austin TX)

Shirt Off Fe (Austin TX)

Softmax (Chicago IL)

So Sus (Vancouver CANADA)

The Stayres (Austin TX)

Stephanie Bergara (Austin TX)

Strange Joy (Houston TX)

STUTS (Tokyo JAPAN)

Su Lee (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Trauma Ray (Fort Worth TX)

Vincent Darby (Birmingham UK-ENGLAND)

William Harries Graham (Austin TX)

Young DEJI (Houston TX)

