Taking place at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park, Billboard Presents THE STAGE at SXSW will kick-off on March 14 with an exciting R&B night headlined by Canadian singer-songwriter and record producer PARTYNEXTDOOR. Up next on March 15, the Latin night will open with TJ the DJ followed by Christian Nodal. For the grand finale, DJ Sober will start off dance night with electronic music titan ILLENIUM on March 16 presented by Carnival Cruise Line. Billboard Presents THE STAGE at SXSW benefits the Waterloo Greenway Conservancy.

Delta SkyMiles® Medallion Members get presale ticket access for all three days. Tickets are limited, so get yours while supplies last. Tickets will go on sale today at 11 AM CT and are available for purchase HERE, with a reserved amount available exclusively for existing SXSW Music and Platinum Badges and SXSW Music Festival Wristbands on a first come, first served basis.

Billboard will report live throughout SXSW, which takes over Austin from March 8-16. Viewers can enjoy the fun by visiting Billboard.com and following @billboard on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest news and announcements.

