Join Us for SXSW 2023: Registration and Housing Are Now Open

Deep in the heart of Austin, SXSW is the premier destination for dreamers, innovators, storytellers, and global thought leaders. Each March, this diverse group of creatives across the tech, film, and music industries converge for 10 days of collaboration. We're excited to kick off a new season and welcome you back to Austin from March 10-19 for SXSW 2023!

“We’re already hard at work on bringing SXSW 2023 to life, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome you to another groundbreaking installment of our event,” said Roland Swenson, CEO and Co-founder. “We look forward to welcoming the creative professionals who come here to share their art and expertise, and showcase their imaginative solutions for a better future.”

Registration and Housing are now open! Start your SXSW adventure today and register before 11:59pm PT on September 15 for the biggest savings of the season.

The annual March event features Conference sessions, Film & TV Festival screenings, Music Festival showcases, world-class Exhibitions, competitions, Awards ceremonies, and much more. Get ready for unexpected discoveries, vast networking and learning opportunities, inspiring programming, and a wonderland of tacos.

Explore badge access information, hotel booking, and group rates below. Stay tuned to sxsw.com for more event information and programming announcements throughout the season.

Help us write the next chapter of SXSW. Register for SXSW 2023 today and book your Austin stay through SXSW Housing for excellent downtown hotel options.

Badge Access

Each SXSW Badge – Platinum, Interactive, Film & TV, and Music – grants you primary access to the respective Conference tracks and events of your badge type. This also includes secondary access to other tracks and events outside your badge type giving attendees the opportunity to take in programming and connect with others across the many industries that SX serves.

Explore our exclusive group rates for teams of 10 or more as well as enrolled student discounts.

Register Now

Hotel Booking

SXSW hotel rooms and rates are available exclusively to registered attendees through SXSW Housing & Travel. Explore the Hotel Availability page to see all available hotels from a wide selection of downtown Austin options at the lowest rates.

SXSW Housing

Stay Connected

We look forward to welcoming everyone to Austin next March. The safety of our SXSW community continues to be a top priority. As we did in 2022, we will work with local health authorities to plan for on-site precautions and mitigations applicable or necessary for SXSW 2023 (including relating to COVID-19 and associated variants) and will keep you informed throughout the season.

Keep up with all things SX – subscribe to Event Updates and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

See you in March!