If this was a hit dance movie sequel, we’d call it "Austin Industry Day 2: Electric Boogaloo." That’s right, the free and open-to-the-public portion of the Creative Industries Expo has returned for a second year with Austin Industry Day. Join us at the Austin Convention Center on March 13 from 9am–4pm for a full day of Expo access.

What is the Creative Industries Expo?

The Creative Industries Expo will be held at the Austin Convention Center from March 10-13.

Each year, hundreds of exhibitors arrive to showcase some of today's most forward-thinking brands and technology. The Expo shows how creativity is fueling progress across all industries, from entertainment and health to social impact and more. This event is meticulously curated throughout the year to highlight brands, services, and products that will take attendees into the 22nd century and beyond.

Who Can Attend?

Everyone! Austin Industry Day is a free and public event that anyone can attend on March 13. No badge? No problem! Let your friends and colleagues know about this exclusive opportunity by inviting them to the official Austin Industry Day Facebook Event.

What To Expect

The Creative Industries Expo shines a light on all the ways humanity is working towards a brighter future. You can expect to see cool and groundbreaking exhibits of all kinds. From larger-than-life holograms to robo-baristas and flash mobs, the last Creative Industries Expo in 2023 left us jumping with excitement for what’s to come.

There’s a whole world of possibilities for the 2024 expo. This year’s pavilions include Innovation, Entertainment, Social Impact, Health + Wellness, and Global.

We’ve also included specific areas of interest where attendees can find enriching discussions, networking opportunities, workshops, and more.

See You There

Add Austin Industry Day and the Creative Industries Expo to your SXSW Schedule so you don't miss out on any of the fun.

See you on March 13! Don't forget your business cards with networking opportunities at every turn.