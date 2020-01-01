Do you have 2020 vision? SXSW 2020, that is.

Each March in Austin, diverse groups of creatives across tech, film, and music industries converge at the SXSW Conference & Festivals. Journey into Austin’s own world’s fair of the future – the premier destination for global thought leaders working on new ideas to build a better future during 10 days of collaboration. Your SX experience also includes endless opportunities to check off New Year’s resolutions for creative and professional growth – even your Austin bucket list can get some love.

Make plans to kick off a new decade with the world’s brightest creatives this March – register for SXSW 2020 by Friday, January 17 at 11:59pm PT and save.

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals.

Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is your platform to discover what’s next. From March 13-22, experience an event packed full of conference sessions, showcases, screenings, startup competitions, exhibitions, tacos (so many tacos), networking events, interactive art, awards ceremonies, mentor sessions, and beyond.

A new year means new announcements! Soon we will be rolling out the red carpet for the full Film Festival lineup, plus more Conference Keynotes and Featured Speakers, Music Festival artists, various awards finalists, career development and networking opportunities, and much more so stay tuned to sxsw.com.

Learn more about SXSW programming, badge access, and hotel booking below. Then register to attend to begin your SX adventure and help us write the next chapter of SXSW.

Recently Announced Programming

Taking the stage first is psychotherapist, New York Times bestselling author of Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, and nationally recognized journalist Lori Gottlieb as the 2020 SXSW Opening Speaker.

The initial lineup of Keynotes for the Conference includes Bumble CEO and Founder Whitney Wolfe Herd and Blackstone’s Global Head of Growth Equity Jon Korngold in conversation with CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King; songwriter, musician, and founding member and the creative force behind Pink Floyd, Roger Waters; director, producer, and writer Erin Lee Carr; Managing Partner at Brentwood Growth Partners and former President and COO of Nintendo of America Reggie Fils-Aimé; and musician, singer, songwriter, visual artist, and actress Kim Gordon – with more to be announced soon.

Across the Conference’s 22 Tracks of programming, Featured Speakers include T Bone Burnett, Troy Carter, Anil Dash, Benny Blanco, The Bon Appétit Test Kitchen chefs, Sophia Bush, Tressie McMillan Cottom, Camille François, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Roxane Gay, Tommy Hilfiger, Guy Laliberté, Kwame Onwuachi, Nile Rodgers, Phoebe Robinson, Robert Rodriguez with Cheech Marin, M. Night Shyamalan, Nicole Wong, Shoshana Zuboff, and more.

Take your career or creative pursuit to the next level with one-on-one coaching by professionals from all areas of the tech, film, and music industries. Mentor Sessions are a unique opportunity for registrants to gain advice and guidance in a particular field. Explore the list of Mentors and Round Table Sessions across Convergence, Interactive, Film, and Music Tracks.

Plus, dive into the 600+ sessions curated from PanelPicker® by the SX community, for the SX community. Browse sessions throughout our 22 Tracks of programming and add Favorites to your SXSW Schedule.

Flipping the tape over to the Music Festival side, the latest announcement of Showcasing Artists brings the tally to 450+ artists from 50+ countries including legendary British post-punk band Wire; the Charli XCX-created band and subject of a new Netflix reality series Nasty Cherry; UK Afrobeat octet Kokoroko; 2019 NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner Quinn Christopherson; South African hip-hop juggernauts AKA and Cassper Nyovest; Mexican psych duo Lorelle Meets The Obsolete; South Korean K-Pop singer and BTS, Exo and Red Velvet producer/collaborator SUMIN; buzzy Irish post-rock shoe gazers Just Mustard, and, you guessed it, more.

While you await the Film Festival lineup coming mid-January, explore interviews with Film alumni and watch the latest films on release.

Take a deeper dive into all confirmed programming on the SXSW Schedule and add favorites to your own customized schedule. Stay tuned for more Conference and Festivals programming announcements coming throughout the season.

Programming Overview

SXSW Conference (March 13-21)

The conference program provides an opportunity for global professionals at every level to participate, network, and advance their careers. With one unified conference that spans 22 Tracks, experience compelling Keynotes, Featured Speakers, panels, sessions, book readings, podcasts, and more session formats.

SXSW Film Festival (March 13–21)

Celebrating raw innovation and emerging talent, the Film Festival has become known for the high caliber and diversity of films presented alongside its smart, enthusiastic audiences during its nine-day event footprint. Ready to premiere your own film? Submissions are now open for feature films, shorts, episodics, and VR/AR/MR projects. Learn more about application deadline periods here.

SXSW Music Festival (March 16–22)

Featuring a variety of new, developing, and established Showcasing Artists, the Music Festival brings together 2,000+ artists across all genres. Dive into a curated mix of performances across Austin with artists and industry professionals from around the globe. Want to take the stage? Showcasing Artist applications are open through October 25.

SXSW Comedy Festival (March 13-21)

Running simultaneously with the Film and Music Festivals, the Comedy Festival presents uniquely diverse programming of comedic performers, showcases, and events. Catch rising stars, established greats, and surprise guests all SXSW long.

Exhibitions (March 14–21)

Beyond the festival scope, SXSW hosts many different world-class exhibitions that connect creatives across all industries. Take your discovery a step further at the SXSW Trade Show, Flatstock, SXSW Marketplace, SXSW Wellness Expo, and more. Explore all the available exhibition opportunities to position your forward-thinking company in front of thousands of creative professionals this March.

Playing host to a variety of evening networking events, SXSW also holds numerous esteemed competitions and awards ceremonies honoring some of the tech industry’s most important innovators and cutting-edge companies. Have a game-changing tech startup? Learn more about SXSW application categories.

The Attendee Services Hub is your guide through SXSW resources from the SXSW GO mobile app to event navigation tools to help you prepare for the adventure ahead. View the 2020 Timeline for a general breakdown of our daily programming schedule.

Badge Access & Quiz

All attendees will receive primary entry to programming associated with their badge type, in addition to enjoying secondary access to most other SXSW events. There are four SXSW Badge types: Platinum, Interactive, Film, and Music. Badges are tied to three access types:

Primary : admitted first

: admitted first Secondary : admitted second, after primary line

: admitted second, after primary line Convergence: one line where all badges have equal access

The Platinum Badge remains your best bet with primary access to all of SXSW. If you have an Interactive, Film, or Music Badge, you have primary access to the respective Conference tracks and events of your badge type, plus secondary access to other tracks and events outside your badge type, giving you the chance to experience more of what SXSW has to offer. Use the Badge Comparison Chart to find out what each badge gets access to.

Need help narrowing down your SXSW Badge decision? Take the Badge Quiz! Select the Conference Tracks and Festivals that most interest you to discover which badge and arrival date best fits your needs.

Book Your Hotel

Let SXSW Housing & Travel be your guide to finding the best hotel accommodation for you or your large group. SXSW Housing & Travel has been contracting the lowest rates in Austin during SXSW for over 25 years. Our team of housing specialists offer a personal booking experience and help cater to your individual needs.

SXSW rooms and rates are available exclusively to registered attendees. After you purchase your SXSW Badge you are ready to book your room!

Check the Hotel Availability page to see all available hotels from a wide selection of downtown Austin options. Next, reserve your hotel stay by following the instructions in your registration confirmation email to activate your account. You can also book a reservation by signing into the SXSW Cart directly and selecting “SXSW Hotels” from the dropdown menu.

Rooms during March go quickly, so be sure to book early! Review the Housing FAQ to learn more about our services.

Register for SXSW 2020

Register to join us March 13-22, 2020 in Austin, Texas for 10 days of unparalleled discovery, learning, and networking with creatives across interactive, film, and music industries at the SXSW Conference & Festivals!

Groups of 10 or more can save big with Group Registration rates. Currently enrolled students may apply here to purchase a SXSW Interactive, SXSW Film, or SXSW Music Badge at the special discounted price of $395.

Stay in the SX know – sign up for SXSW Event Updates and read SXSW News for announcements, deadline reminders, programming features, and beyond throughout the 2020 season.

Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook for the latest SX coverage.

Curb your anticipation for March 2020 by taking a look back at videos from previous Keynotes, film premieres, sessions, and more on the official SXSW YouTube Channel and browse Photo Galleries.

See you in March!