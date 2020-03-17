Every March since 1987, thousands of creatives, filmmakers, artists, entrepreneurs, and beyond have gathered in Austin to showcase their work at SXSW. Although the show won’t go on for the first time in 34 years, we want to elevate the work we were so thrilled to share with you this season from all the talented creatives that would have joined us.

Whether you are looking for an inspirational lift or in need of a new playlist while you work from home – we have 2020 artists, filmmakers, and speakers to share with you across official SXSW social media channels. Throughout the coming weeks, look for 2020 participant highlights on our Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

You can also support and discover artists by listening on streaming services – hear the latest On the SX Stereo: New Releases playlist. Explore up-and-comers and established faves in the Music Preview Guide. Then add to your home theater queue (aka device and streaming platform) – browse the Filmmaker in Focus interview series to put these innovators on your watch radar. Check for more upcoming release dates on our social media.

We have so much immense gratitude for all our participants doing amazing work the world needs more than ever. We digitally tip our hat to you and those who help support all creatives. Until we meet again over a bowl of queso under a big Texas sky, we encourage everyone to support artists, filmmakers, authors, podcast creators, startups, and other creatives. Turn up the tunes, hunker down to binge watch, queue up podcasts, dive into a new book, and please wash your hands.

Stay tuned for more details on the different ways we are uniting our creative community online during these unprecedented times. Plus, browse Austin community resources to join us in support of local businesses.