Welcome to the 2022 SXSW Conference & Festivals – Event Guide

Howdy and welcome to the 2022 SXSW Conference & Festivals!

We’re so excited to finally see you – in Austin and online – for an epic reunion of creatives from the world’s of tech, film, music, and beyond. The next ten days will be a whirlwind of inspiring sessions, film screenings, meet ups, early morning tacos, music showcases, exhibitions, competitions, late night tacos, ample opportunities for networking, and much more.

“It’s been three years since we’ve held an in-person SXSW, and we couldn’t be more excited and honored to bring together a lineup that spans the depth, breadth, and quality of creativity and leadership that makes SXSW the global destination for creative professionals.” – Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer

Before you begin, grab your key to discovery aka your SXSW credential. Pick up your badge at Registration located in the Austin Convention Center, Exhibit Hall 1. Before you go, review COVID-19 guidelines, vaccination, testing, and other badge requirements here.

There’s still time to join us! Visit the SXSW Cart or purchase onsite. Can’t attend IRL? The SXSW Online Pass grants you complete URL access to our robust digital event component.

Explore our overview of resources below including event access, navigation, and ways to connect to SXSW. For a complete list of event tools and tips to help you prepare for the adventure ahead, visit the Attendee Services Hub.

Programming Snapshot

To kick off the event, join Priya Parker for the Opening Speaker Remarks. Parker is a facilitator, strategic advisor, acclaimed author of The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why it Matters, and executive producer and host of The New York Times podcast Together Apart. After so much time spent in isolation over the past couple years, this session will really set the tone for this event’s overarching theme of togetherness.

SXSW Conference programming includes daily Keynote presentations and Featured Speakers sessions. Plus, hundreds of sessions spotlighting industry leaders across our 15 Tracks, 9 Summits, and various Formats.

Rolling out the red carpet for the Film Festival tonight is the Opening Night Film and World Premiere of Everything Everywhere All At Once directed by Daniels. Explore the entire 2022 Film Lineup across all screening categories and download the Film Grid for a quick hourly guide to what’s playing.

Explore the SXSW Schedule for all announced programming including Comedy Festival showcases, Exhibitions, Awards, lounges and parties, networking and beyond. Stay tuned for more events throughout the week like the Music Festival which starts on Monday, March 14.

SXSW Schedule

Watch SXSW Online

SXSW 2022 is both in-person and online, simultaneously, for the first time. SXSW Online takes place in web, mobile, TV apps, XR environments, and mentoring platforms. Content includes 24/7 streaming across three channels, plus on-demand Conference and Festivals programming.

SXSW Online is open to all SXSW Badges and Online Passes. Learn more about where to watch as well as mentor session and film RSVP requirements here.

SXSW Online

Select events will be live streamed to the public across SXSW official social media channels including Keynotes and Featured Speaker presentations. Check out the free live streaming schedule.

IRL Event Navigation

Explore all of the ways to experience SXSW 2022 on the go from your device or at home including the official SXSW GO mobile app, SXSW TV, SXSW Expo, and Connected TV apps. Download Official Mobile & TV Apps to get started.

Event Status makes it easy for you to check the current status of a room or a venue’s remaining capacity. A Green-Yellow-Red system appears on the SXSW GO app, the SXSW Schedule, and on the digital Event Status Boards located around the Austin Convention Center and other venues.

Take note of special venue bag requirements. Paramount and Stateside Theatres have a Clear Bag Policy to minimize contact that a bag search would require. Clear bags should not exceed 14”x12”x6” (35x30x15cm) in size. SXSW Registrant tote bags – received at Registration badge pickup – are allowed. Learn more about accessing in-person and online Film Festival screenings on the Attendee Services Hub.

Browse our transportation services to make getting around Downtown Austin to your next session, meet up, film, or showcase easy. The SXSW Shuttle is a free circulating shuttle that runs between the Austin Convention Center and most SXSW festival venues. Browse shuttle map, schedule, and more transportation options on the Getting Around page.

Getting Around Austin

Wear Comfy Shoes

Experienced registrants know that SXSW is a marathon, not a sprint. Plan to walk a lot, be weather ready, stay hydrated, and expect the unexpected discoveries that make SXSW unique! (Tip: read more tips here. #tips)

Attendee Services Hub

Follow Along

Stay in the SX know! Follow us for daily event updates and exclusive coverage from March 11-20 on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

Have a great SXSW 2022, y’all!