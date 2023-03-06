We’re going LIVE! Tune in each day of SXSW 2023 to see Keynote presentations, Featured Sessions, and exclusive studio interviews.

Streaming daily on our official YouTube channel, listen in on live Keynotes during the SXSW Conference including José Andrés, Ryan Gellert, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, New Order, and more. Plus, select Featured Speaker Sessions!

Take a deep dive into SXSW with our studio interviews. The SXSW Studio with Host Wajahat Ali takes conversations beyond the boundaries of sessions, showcases, and screenings. Each day, hear from dozens of creatives, storytellers, and industry leaders joining us at the 2023 SXSW Conference, Film & TV Festival, Music Festival, and Comedy Festival. Don't miss Eric André, Villano Antillano, Joan Baez, Stephanie Hsu, NASA experts, Bob Odenkirk, Elizabeth Olsen, Robert Rodriguez, Kerry Washington, The Zombies, and more.

Wajahat Ali is a Daily Beast columnist, author, and public speaker. He champions sharing stories with universal narratives told through a culturally specific lens to entertain, educate, and bridge global divides – making Wajahat the perfect host to lead our studio conversations!

Check out the 2023 SXSW Live Schedule below and tune in to some of the most anticipated conversations of the year.

SXSW Live Schedule

Schedule reflects Central Time (CT) | Links will be live beginning March 10.

Friday, March 10

10:00 AM – Andrew Zimmern | SXSW Studio

11:00 AM – Jen Psaki | SXSW Studio

11:30 AM – Rohit Bhargava (The Non-Obvious Company) & Author Henry Coutinho-Mason | SXSW Studio

12:30 PM – Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm | SXSW Studio

1:00 PM - Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Conversation with Jennifer Salke | Conference Keynote

2:30 PM - OpenAI Co-founder Greg Brockman on ChatGPT, DALL·E, and the Impact of Generative AI with Laurie Segall | Conference Featured Session

3:30 PM - Folk Singer & Activist Joan Baez and Filmmakers Karen O'Connor, Maeve O'Boyle, & Miri Navasky | SXSW Studio

5:00 PM – Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Conversation with Jennifer Salke | SXSW Studio

5:30 PM – Forager & Outdoor Educator Alexis Nikole Nelson | SXSW Studio

Saturday, March 11

10:00 AM – The Kids Are (Not) Alright: Gun Violence Terrorizing Youth of America | Conference Featured Session

11:30 AM – Kerry Washington, Cast and Creators of UnPrisoned | SXSW Studio

12:00 PM – Stand Up Comedian Writer & Actress Beth Stelling | SXSW Studio

12:30 PM – Stand Up Comic, Actor & Emmy Nominated Writer Sam Jay | SXSW Studio

1:00 PM – José Andrés: The Stories We Tell Can Change the World | Conference Keynote

2:00 PM – Playwright & Television Writer Janine Nabers and Actress Dominique Fishback | SXSW Studio

2:30 PM - Deepak Chopra | SXSW Studio

3:00 PM – Bob Odenkirk & Cast of Lucky Hank | SXSW Studio

3:30 PM – Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons & Cast of Love & Death | SXSW Studio

4:00 PM – Zoë Chao, Anthony Mackie, & Director Kristian Mercado from If You Were the Last | SXSW Studio

Sunday, March 12

9:00 AM – Leon Bridges, Kiersey Clemons & Director Tayarisha Poe from The Young Wife | SXSW Studio

9:30 AM - Filmmakers Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy with Kris Tompkins & Rick Ridgeway | SXSW Studio

10:00 AM - Anna Kendrick & Jake Johnson | SXSW Studio

10:30 AM – Founder & CEO of the Future Today Institute Amy Webb | SXSW Studio

11:00 AM – José Andrés | SXSW Studio

11:30 AM – True Crime Podcaster Ashley Flowers | SXSW Studio

12:00 PM – Actress Rachel Sennott, Director Emma Seligman & Cast of Bottoms | SXSW Studio

12:30 PM – Bijan Robinson & Craig Allen | SXSW Studio

1:00 PM – Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert and Katie Couric | Conference Keynote

2:00 PM – Author & Documentarian Douglass Rushkoff | SXSW Studio

2:30 PM – The Zombies | SXSW Studio

3:00 PM – Ewan McGregor | SXSW Studio

3:30 PM – Creator & Executive Producer Liz Tigelaar & Writer Cheryl Strayed of Tiny Beautiful Things | SXSW Studio

4:00 PM – The Future of Privacy on the Net with Chelsea Manning | Conference Featured Session

5:00 PM – Director Robert Rodriguez | SXSW Studio

5:30 PM – Charles Dance & the Cast of Rabbit Hole | SXSW Studio

Monday, March 13

10:00 AM – Kevin Kelly | SXSW Studio

10:30 AM - Chef, Writer, & TV HOST Sophia Roe | SXSW Studio

11:00 AM – Director Penny Lane | SXSW Studio

11:30 AM - Turning the Tables on Tim Ferriss: A Conversation with Bill Gurley | Conference Featured Session

12:30 PM – Chelsea Manning | SXSW Studio

1:00 PM – Tilda Swinton | Conference Keynote

2:00 PM – Actor Patton Oswalt, Director James Ward Byrkit & Cast of Shatter Belt | SXSW Studio

2:30 PM - RZA | SXSW Studio

3:00 PM - Boots Riley & Cast of I'm A Virgo | SXSW Studio

3:30 PM - Martin Luther King III | SXSW Studio

4:00 PM - Stars of "Scandal" Guillermo Diaz & Katie Lowes | SXSW Studio

4:30 PM - Activist Shannon Watts | SXSW Studio

5:00 PM - Comedian & Actor Eric André | SXSW Studio

Tuesday, March 14

10:00 AM – Cheech Marin | SXSW Studio

10:30 AM – Filmmakers Sam Osborn & Alejandra Vasquez & Cast of Going Varsity in Mariachi | SXSW Studio

12:00 PM - Rapper Villano Antillano | SXSW Studio

1:00 PM – Unfold The Universe: NASA's Webb Space Telescope | Conference Keynote

2:30 PM – 36 Chambers of The RZA | Conference Featured Session

3:30 PM – Indigo Girls Amy Ray & Emily Saliers, & Director Alexandria Bombach SXSW Studio

4:30 PM - NASA Experts | SXSW Studio

5:00 PM – Thus Love | SXSW Studio

Wednesday, March 15

10:00 AM - Writer/Producer Kelvin Yu & Cast of American Born Chinese | SXSW Studio

10:30 AM – Writers & Producers Damon Lindelof & Tara Hernandez, & Cast of Mrs. Davis | SXSW Studio

11:00 AM - Singer & Songwriter Valerie June | SXSW Studio

11:30 AM – Douglas Emhoff | Conference Featured Session

1:00 PM - New Order | Conference Keynote

2:30 PM - Singer & Songwriter Blondshell | SXSW Studio

3:00 PM – CEO of Luminar Austin Russell | SXSW Studio

Thursday, March 16

11:00 AM – Horror Icon Sam Raimi, Writer/Director Lee Cronin & Cast of Evil Dead Rise | SXSW Studio

12:00 PM – William Shatner in Conversation with Tim League | Conference Keynote

2:30 PM - Don't Be A Drag, Just Be A Queen with Jaida Essence Hall, Kevin Wong, Gottmik, and Symone | Conference Featured Session

3:30 PM - New Order | SXSW Studio

Friday, March 17

10:00 AM - LIVE: Co-Creators Daveed Diggs & Rafael Casal, & Cast of Blindspotting Season 2 in the SXSW Studio

12:10 PM – Interview with Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth of Talking Heads and The Tom Tom Club

1:00 PM – Interview with Vice President of Marketing Catalog at Atlantic Records Tom Mullen

1:30 PM - Interview with Sega of America Aaron Webber, Sonic Social Media Manager & Tyson Hesse, the Animation Director

5:00 PM – Interview with founder and chairman of Fnatic Sam Mathews

8:40 PM - Music Performance by Izzie Gibbs

10:00 PM - Music Performance by Balún

11:00 PM - Music Performance by Black Guayaba

Saturday, March 17

10:00 AM - Co-Creators Daveed Diggs & Rafael Casal, & Cast of Blindspotting Season 2 | SXSW Studio

10:30 AM - William Shatner | SXSW Studio

11:00 AM – Singer/Songwriter Peter One | SXSW Studio

11:30 AM - An Inside Look at Blindspotting Season 2 with Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal | Conference Featured Session

1:00 PM - Margo Price | Conference Keynote

2:30 PM - Actress Stephanie Hsu | SXSW Studio

