Welcome to the 2023 SXSW Conference & Festivals – Event Guide

Howdy and welcome to the 2023 SXSW Conference & Festivals, y'all!

This year marks another epic reunion of global creatives, dreamers, innovators, and storytellers from the world's of tech, film, music, and beyond. We've got a suite of attendee resources to help you on your SX way this March 10-19.

Deep in the heart of SXSW, we're kicking off 10 days of Conference sessions, Film & TV Festival screenings, early morning tacos, Music Festival showcases, world-class Exhibitions, late night tacos, tech competitions, Awards ceremonies, vast networking and learning opportunities, and much more.

Ready, Set, SXSW

Pick up your badge at Registration located in the Austin Convention Center, Exhibit Hall 1. Before you go, make sure you have your government-issued ID and check registration hours here.

Explore our quick attendee guide below including event access, navigation, and ways to connect to SXSW. For a complete list of event tools and tips for the adventure ahead, visit the Attendee Services Hub.

Programming Snapshot

SXSW Conference programming includes daily Keynote presentations and Featured Speakers sessions. Plus, hundreds of sessions spotlighting industry leaders across our 25 Tracks and various Formats.

Rolling out the red carpet, the Film & TV Festival spans March 10-18. Explore the entire 2023 Film Lineup across all screening categories including the Opening Night film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves directed and co-written by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley.

From March 12-14, journey into fantastical virtual worlds and experience a wide array of XR Experience programming during SXSW 2023.

Featuring a variety of new, developing, and established Showcasing Artists, the Music Festival brings together artists and industry professionals from around the globe. Catch live performances across downtown Austin from March 13-18.

Explore the SXSW Schedule for all announced programming including Comedy Festival showcases, Exhibitions, Awards, Creative Industries Expo, lounges and parties, networking and beyond.

SXSW Schedule

Watch SXSW Live

Watch the daily live stream on our official YouTube channel including Keynotes and Featured Sessions during the SXSW Conference. Go beyond sessions, showcases, and screenings during exclusive interviews at the SXSW Studio with Host Wajahat Ali.

Live Schedule

Open to all registrants, SXSW Online is your key to experiencing Conference Keynotes and Featured Sessions, as well as select Film & TV Festival Red Carpets and studio interviews from your hotel room or on the go. Download Official Mobile & TV Apps to begin. Learn more about SXSW Online access.

Event Navigation

Download SXSW GO to get event recommendations, view maps, network with other attendees, and build your schedule. The more Favorites the merrier – it's always good to have a backup plan.

Event Status makes it easy for you to check the current status of a room or a venue’s remaining capacity. A Green-Yellow-Red system appears on the SXSW GO app, the SXSW Schedule, and on the digital Event Status Boards located around the Austin Convention Center and other venues.

Secure your spot at must-see SXSW events and jump to the front of the line with SXXpress (South by Express) Passes. Learn more about the digital pass that's open to all SXSW Badges.

Take note of Event Access information including special venue bag requirements for Film & TV and the Music Festival.

Browse our transportation services to make getting around Austin to your next session, meet up, film, or showcase easy. The SXSW Shuttle is a free circulating shuttle that runs between the Austin Convention Center and most SXSW festival venues.

Attendee Services Hub

Wear Comfy Shoes

Experienced registrants know that SXSW is a marathon, not a sprint. Plan to walk a lot, be weather ready, stay hydrated, and expect the unexpected discoveries that make SXSW unique! (Tip: read more attendee tips here. #tips).

Follow Along

Stay in the SX know! Follow us for daily event updates and exclusive coverage from March 10-19 on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

Have a great SXSW 2023, y'all!