Variety Announces The Power of Comedy at SXSW 2024

Variety ’s annual Power of Comedy event is returning to SXSW 2024 as part of the official Comedy lineup! On March 8, Samantha Bee, John Leguizamo, Nick Kroll, Lilly Singh, and other comedy icons will be honored at ACL Live in downtown Austin.

"Last year Variety Power of Comedy at SXSW was such a hit in Austin that we are moving to a much larger venue," said Dea Lawrence, Chief Operating and Marketing Officer, Variety. "We are excited to honor outstanding talent in comedy and congratulate all of our honorees."

The event will be open to all SXSW Badges (Platinum, Interactive, Film & TV, and Music) on a first come, first served basis. Additional tickets are available to the public for purchase here.

2024 Honorees



Samantha Bee

Comedy Innovator Award, presented by Brooke Shields

Recognized for her accomplishments as a comedian, TV host of the first late-night satire show hosted by a woman, and author.

Robbie Praw

Comedy Champion Award

Instrumental in the development and growth of the comedy industry and has helped shape the careers of many successful comedians as VP of Standup & Comedy Formats at Netflix.

Nick Kroll and Andrew Rannells

Comedy Duo Award in recognition, presented by Co-star Morgan Spector

For their work on SXSW 2024 Official Selection I Don't Understand You.

John Leguizamo

Comedy Actor Award, presented by Comedian Nick Thune

For his storied career in comedy including the film To Wong Foo: Thanks for Everything Julie Newmar, the Ice Age franchise, and SXSW 2024 Official Selection Bob Trevino Likes It among others projects.

Hannah Einbinder

Comedy Actress Award, presented by Jean Smart

For her work on SXSW 2024 Official Selection Hacks, season three.

Pamela Adlon

Comedy Director Award

Presented for her work as director on the SXSW 2024 Official Selection Babes. Adlon’s notable credits also include serving as the writer, director, executive producer, and star of the award-winning comedy series Better Things.

Lilly Singh

Comedy Crossover Award

Presented for her evolution as a storyteller from YouTube creator to TV host, and now to actor, culminating in her upcoming role as co-writer, producer, and star of comedy film SXSW 2024 Official Selection Doin' It.

Jaboukie Young-White

Comedy Connoisseur Award

Presented for his broad body of work including The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Rough Night, Only Murders In The Building, numerous stand up performances, and more.

Cazzie David

Breakthrough Artist Award, presented by Diablo Cody

For her work as a writer, director and actress in SXSW 2024 Official Selection I Love You Forever.

Be sure to join us March 8 for the Variety Power of Comedy event at SXSW 2024. Stay tuned for more information about the 2024 SXSW Comedy lineup coming soon.