Sing Sing Premiere – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Alejandra Sol Casas

Premiere Your Project at the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival

First Deadline: Tuesday, August 27

By Olivia Cruz

07/23/2024

News Film & TV


Each year, creatives from across the globe head to Austin, TX to premiere their feature film, short, TV or XR project in front of press, industry, and enthusiastic audiences. From risk-taking documentaries to innovative narratives and prestige TV series to provocative after-dark features, there's a screening category for every project!

Is your project ready for its big-screen debut? Submissions are now open for the SXSW Film & TV Festival through October 2! We're looking for the next class of Official Selections for SXSW 2025 from March 7–15.

2025 Film & TV Submissions

The SXSW Film & TV Festival accepts submissions in the following categories:

Entry Deadlines

  • First Deadline: Tuesday, August 27
  • Second Deadline: Tuesday, September 17
  • Final Deadline: Wednesday, October 2

All deadlines end at 11:59pm PT. See each submission category for entry fees.

Explore the screening sections, premiere status and eligibility, and FAQs for a complete look at the Film & TV submissions process.

Film & TV Submissions

SXSW has been a stop for numerous award-winning films and television series just like yours. Take a look back at SXSW History, the Film & TV Festival Archive and Iconic Moments to get inspired to polish up your credits and submit your project for Film & TV Festival consideration.

Sean Wang and Sam Davis win the Documentary Short Competition award for “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó (Grandma & Grandma)” at the 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival - Photo by Frazer Harrison

2025 SXSW Dates - Paramount Marquee - Photo by Tico Mendoza

See You in 2025

SXSW brings together international Film & TV students, industry leaders, and fans to Austin, TX each year. Join us from March 7–15 for one of the most anticipated festivals of the year. SXSW registration opens on August 6 along with exclusive booking access to Austin hotels at the best available rates.

(Teaser) My Dead Friend Zoe Premiere – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Jonathan Vail; (Top) Sing Sing Premiere – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Alejandra Sol Casas

