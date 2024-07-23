Premiere Your Project at the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival

Each year, creatives from across the globe head to Austin, TX to premiere their feature film, short, TV or XR project in front of press, industry, and enthusiastic audiences. From risk-taking documentaries to innovative narratives and prestige TV series to provocative after-dark features, there's a screening category for every project!

Is your project ready for its big-screen debut? Submissions are now open for the SXSW Film & TV Festival through October 2! We're looking for the next class of Official Selections for SXSW 2025 from March 7–15.

2025 Film & TV Submissions

The SXSW Film & TV Festival accepts submissions in the following categories:

Entry Deadlines

First Deadline: Tuesday, August 27

Second Deadline: Tuesday, September 17

Final Deadline: Wednesday, October 2

All deadlines end at 11:59pm PT. See each submission category for entry fees.

Explore the screening sections, premiere status and eligibility, and FAQs for a complete look at the Film & TV submissions process.

Film & TV Submissions

SXSW has been a stop for numerous award-winning films and television series just like yours. Take a look back at SXSW History, the Film & TV Festival Archive and Iconic Moments to get inspired to polish up your credits and submit your project for Film & TV Festival consideration.