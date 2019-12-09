Guide to Submitting a Title Design to the 2020 SXSW Film Festival

Submissions are now closed. If you are in need of an extension, please fill out this form.

Title Design Competition Guidelines

Eligibility for the Title Design Competition is open to any Film , Television , Conference Title , Student Project Title , or Video Game title sequence.

The title sequence can stand alone , and does not have to be related to a feature or short film submitted to the film festival.

All title design submissions must be less than 10 minutes in length .

SXSW does NOT place any restrictions on the premiere status of title design entries.

Your title design must have been completed in 2018 , 2019 or be on track for completion in early 2020 .

All title design projects must be submitted via a secure URL link. Please note, if you change this link or any of your login information prior to March 2020 without contacting SXSW your submission may become ineligible for consideration.

For specific questions about submitting your short, look no further than our Film Submissions FAQ. Still have questions? Don’t hesitate to email filmfest@sxsw.com.

Once you have submitted, you will receive a confirmation email from SXSW within 48 hours . This email will confirm that your music video has been submitted correctly. If you do not receive this email within 48 hours, you should follow up by email (filmfest@sxsw.com) to ensure your project has been submitted properly and is under consideration.

All applicants will be informed of the status of their project no later than Friday, February 7, 2020.

