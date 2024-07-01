SXSW Film & TV Alumni Releases – July & August 2024

The latest Film & TV Festival Official Selections, releasing soon in theaters and across streaming services, will take you on an emotional rollercoaster you didn't know you needed! Don't miss all the heart-wrenching, hair-raising, and jaw-dropping stories you've been waiting for since their SXSW screening.

Journey through Sing Sing's rehabilitation program with Colman Domingo; live vicariously through someone else's wild teenage antics in Dìdi (弟弟); and prepare yourself for Hunter Schafer's long-awaited horror feature Cuckoo. Get ready to fill your evenings with compelling stories and performances from the July & August SXSW Alumni Releases.

Geoff McFetridge: Drawing a Life

World Premiere Documentary Feature 2023

What defines a life? The iconic work of artist Geoff McFetridge is everywhere. But this film is more than a primer on his career—it’s about the choices we confront in trying to lead meaningful lives, and how we use our most precious resource: time.

Available on VOD July 2.

This Closeness

World Premiere, Narrative Feature 2023

Tessa and Ben are staying in Philly for the weekend to attend Ben's high school reunion. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the couple has to rent a room in a stranger's apartment. That stranger is Adam, whose loneliness is immediately obvious to his new guests. Adam quickly becomes an unwilling voyeur to the most private parts of the couple's life. While Ben seeks validation from old classmates, Tessa is left to find her own affection within the confines of the apartment. When Tessa betrays Adam's trust, Adam goes to great lengths to assert his dominance over his home.

Available on Mubi July 3.

Is There Anybody Out There?

Texas Premiere, Documentary Feature 2023

Inhabiting a bizarrely unusual body (the body I love), and navigating daily discrimination, I search the world for another like me. Is there anybody out there?

Available on PBS July 8.

National Anthem

World Premiere, Narrative Feature 2023

Dylan lives an isolated life of routine in rural New Mexico, working odd construction jobs to help support his little brother and alcoholic mother. He accepts a gig working at the House of Splendor, a homestead built by a community of queer rodeo performers and ranchers, and soon the indefinable magic of an untamed America unfolds before him. Finding space to explore and discover himself, he becomes entwined in the life of Sky, a talented barrel racer and free spirit. While working together in the breathtaking expanse of the Southwest, they contend with the undeniable forces of nature, family, and love.

In Theaters July 12.

Sing Sing

U.S. Premiere, Narrative Feature 2024

Divine G (Colman Domingo), imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn’t commit, finds purpose by acting in a theatre group alongside other incarcerated men, including wary newcomer (Clarence Maclin), in this stirring true story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art, starring an unforgettable ensemble cast of formerly incarcerated actors.

In Theaters July 12.

Oddity

World Premiere, Narrative Feature 2024

In this new supernatural spectacle from Caveat's Damian McCarthy, a blind medium uncovers the truth behind her sister's death with the help of a frightening wooden mannequin.

Available on Shudder and IFC on July 19.

Dìdi (弟弟)

Texas Premiere, Narrative Feature 2024

In 2008, during the last month of summer before high school begins, an impressionable 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy learns what his family can’t teach him: how to skate, how to flirt, and how to love your mom.

In Theaters July 26.

Cuckoo

International Premiere, Narrative Feature 2024

On a trip to the German Alps with her father and stepmother, Gretchen (Hunter Schafer from HBO’s Euphoria) discovers that the resort town where they’re staying hides sinister secrets, as she’s plagued by strange noises and frightening visions of a woman pursuing her. Soon, Gretchen finds herself pulled into a conspiracy involving bizarre experiments by the resort’s owner that echo back generations.

In Theaters August 9.

Y2K

World Premiere, Narrative Feature 2024

On the last night of 1999, two high school juniors crash a New Year's Eve party, only to find themselves fighting for their lives in this dial-up disaster comedy.

In Theaters August 9.

