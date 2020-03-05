The 2020 SXSW Film Festival begins tomorrow! Take a look at the films in our lineup a little bit better with our Filmmaker In Focus series.

Check out our Q&A with director Natalie Erika James as she tells us about her film Relic, which will screen in Midnighters.

“I think horror is an incredible genre in that it allows us to explore our fears and in doing so (hopefully) conquer them. If one person comes away seeing some emotional truth reflected on screen that speaks to their own experience, then I’ll have achieved what I set out to do with this film.” – Natalie Erika James

In your own words, what does this film mean to you?

Natalie Erika James: Relic is a film that explores aged dementia through a horror lens, following three women – a grandmother, mother and daughter – whose family home is being taken over by a sinister force. My late grandmother had Alzheimer’s, so the film has meant a lot to me in processing her deterioration, and the changing dynamics within a family as people age.

What motivated you to tell this story?

NEJ: As mentioned above, Relic came from a pretty personal place. I think you can’t help but want to tell the stories that matter to you.

What do you want the audience to take away?

NEJ: I really want the audience to come away with a sense of catharsis. I think horror is an incredible genre in that it allows us to explore our fears and in doing so (hopefully) conquer them. If one person comes away seeing some emotional truth reflected on screen that speaks to their own experience, then I’ll have achieved what I set out to do with this film.

What made you choose SXSW to showcase your film to the world?

NEJ:I’ve always wanted to attend SXSW for various reasons, and I hear the Midnighters program audiences are an enthusiastic bunch.

Add Relic to your SXSW Schedule.

Join Us for SXSW 2020

Discover what’s next in film with a 2020 SXSW Film Badge. From March 13-22, 2020, experience 10 days of conference sessions, screenings, exhibitions, networking events, mentor sessions, and much more. All attendees will receive primary entry to programming associated with their badge type, in addition to enjoying secondary access to most other SXSW events.

Sign up for SXSW Event Updates and read SXSW News for programming features, registration information, and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook for the latest SX coverage.