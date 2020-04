SXSW Alumni Films from 2019-2015 Now Streaming on Prime Video

While you wait for the 2020 SXSW films to launch on Amazon Prime Video’s Film Festival Collection on April 27, we have put together a handy list of over 159 SXSW films currently streaming on Prime Video for free.

Browse the list below with streaming links to Prime Video and prepare for an epic binge-watching of over 14,400 minutes of past SXSW Film Festival titles by year.

2019

For Sama (Documentary Feature)

Director: Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts



Pig Hag (Narrative Feature)

Director: Colby Holt and Sam Probst



Kathy Griffin: A Hell of A Story (Documentary Feature)

Director: Troy Miller



Frances Ferguson (Narrative Feature)

Director: Bob Byington



Vai (Narrative Feature)

Director: Nicole Whippy, ‘Ofa-Ki-Levuka Guttenbeil-Likiliki, Matasila Freshwater, Amberley Jo Aumua, Mīria George, Marina Alofagia McCartney, Dianna Fuemana, and Becs Arahanga



I See You (Narrative Feature)

Director: Adam Randall



Aurora (Narrative Feature)

Director: Miia Tervo



Pet Sematary (Narrative Feature)

Director: Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer



2018

Elvis Presley The Searcher [Film 1] (Documentary Feature)

Director: Thom Zimny



Lean on Pete (Narrative Feature)

Director: Andrew Haigh



First Reformed (Narrative Feature)

Director: Paul Schrader



Half the Picture (Documentary Feature)

Director: Amy Adrion



Never Goin’ Back (Narrative Feature)

Director: Augustine Frizzell



The World Before Your Feet (Documentary Feature)

Director: Jeremy Workman



Thunder Road (Narrative Feature)

Director: Jim Cummings



Pet Names (Narrative Feature)

Director: Carol Brandt



A Vigilante (Narrative Feature)

Director: Sarah Daggar Nickson



Team Hurricane (Narrative Feature)

Director: Annika Berg



After Everything (fka Shotgun) (Narrative Feature)

Director: Hannah Marks & Joey Power



A Little Wisdom (Documentary Feature)

Director: Yuqi Kang



¡Las Sandinistas! (Documentary Feature)

Director: Jenny Murray



A Prayer Before Dawn (Narrative Feature)

Director: Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire



A Tuba To Cuba (Documentary Feature)

Director: T.G Herrington and Danny Clinch



From All Corners (Documentary Feature)

Director: Ryusuke Okajima



Number 37 (Narrative Feature)

Director: Nosipho Dumisa



The Gospel of Eureka (Documentary Feature)

Director: Michael Palmieri and Donal Mosher



Sadie (Narrative Feature)

Director: Megan Griffiths



1985 (Narrative Feature)

Director: Yen Tan



Neurotic Quest for Serenity (Narrative Feature)

Director: Paulinho Caruso and Teodoro Poppovic



Wild Honey Pie! (Narrative Feature)

Director: Jamie Adams



TransMilitary (Documentary Feature)

Director: Gabriel Silverman and Fiona Dawson



Heavy Trip (Narrative Feature)

Director: Jukka Vidgren and Juuso Laatio



Brewmaster (Documentary Feature)

Director: Douglas Tirola



Perfect (Narrative Feature)

Director: Eddie Alcazar



Getting Over (Documentary Feature)

Director: Jason Charnick



Chi-Town (Documentary Feature)

Director: Nick Budabin



Rush Hour (Documentary Feature)

Director: Luciana Kaplan



Making the Grade (Documentary Feature)

Director: Ken Wardrop



Milford Graves Full Mantis (Documentary Feature)

Director: Jake Meginsky and Neil Young



Unlovable (Narrative Feature)

Director: Suzi Yoonessi



People’s Republic of Desire (Documentary Feature)

Director: Hao Wu



Fast Color (Narrative Feature)

Director: Julia Hart



Theatre of War (Documentary Feature)

Director: Lola Arias



The Potential of Noise – Conny Plank (Documentary Feature)

Director: Stephan Plank and Reto Caduff



Summer ’03 (Narrative Feature)

Director: Becca Gleason



Write When You Get Work (Narrative Feature)

Director: Stacy Cochran



TIME TRIAL (Documentary Feature)

Director: Finlay Pretsell



Virus Tropical (Narrative Feature)

Director: Santiago Caicedo



Generation Wealth (Documentary Feature)

Director: Lauren Greenfield



Martyr (Narrative Feature)

Director: Mazen Khaled



Wobble Palace (Narrative Feature)

Director: Eugene Kotlyarenko



More Human Than Human (Documentary Feature)

Director: Tommy Pallotta and Femke Wolting



On Her Shoulders (Documentary Feature)

Director: Alexandria Bombach



Hereditary (Narrative Feature)

Director: Ari Aster



Eighth Grade (Narrative Feature)

Director: Bo Burnham



Pass Over (Narrative Feature)

Director: Spike Lee and Danya Taymor



They Live Here, Now (Documentary Feature)

Director: Jason Outenreath



A Quiet Place (Narrative Feature)

Director: John Krasinski



Being Frank: The Chris Sievey Story (Documentary Feature)

Director: Steve Sullivan



Brothers’ Nest (Narrative Feature)

Director: Clayton Jacobson



Jeannette, The Childhood of Joan of Arc (Narrative Feature)

Director: Bruno Dumont



2017

A Bad Idea Gone Wrong (Narrative Feature)

Director: Jason Headley



Spettacolo (Documentary Feature)

Director: Jeff Malmberg and Chris Shellen



The Secret Life of Lance Letscher (Documentary Feature)

Director: Sandra Adair



Behind The Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon: 10th Anniversary Screening (Narrative Feature)

Director: Scott Glosserman



Song to Song (Narrative Feature)

Director: Terrence Malick



Meatball Machine Kodoku (Narrative Feature)

Director: Yoshihiro Nishimura



Fits and Starts (Narrative Feature)

Director: Laura Terruso



Bill Frisell, A Portrait (Documentary Feature)

Director: Emma Franz



Assholes (Narrative Feature)

Director: Peter Vack



The Show (fka This Is Your Death) (Narrative Feature)

Director: Giancarlo Esposito



Inheritance (Narrative Feature)

Director: Laura E. Davis and Jessica Kaye



Maya Dardel (fka A Critically Endangered Species) (Narrative Feature)

Director: Zachary Cotler and Magdalena Zyzak



Going to Brazil (Narrative Feature)

Director: Patrick Mille



Infinity Baby (Narrative Feature)

Director: Bob Byington



The Cloud Forest (Documentary Feature)

Director: Mónica Álvarez Franco



Hype!: 20th Anniversary Screening (Documentary Feature)

Director: Doug Pray



Satan Said Dance (Narrative Feature)

Director: Kasia Rosłaniec



Most Beautiful Island (Narrative Feature)

Director: Ana Asensio



The Light of The Moon (Narrative Feature)

Director: Jessica M. Thompson



Madre (Narrative Feature)

Director: Aaron Burns



Two Pigeons (Narrative Feature)

Director: Dominic Bridges



Win By Fall (Documentary Feature)

Director: Anna Koch



Inflame (Narrative Feature)

Director: Ceylan Ozgun Ozcelik



Sylvio (Narrative Feature)

Director: Albert Birney



California Dreams (Documentary Feature)

Director: Mike Ott



Maineland (Documentary Feature)

Director: Miao Wang



Pornocracy (Documentary Feature)

Director: Ovidie



As I Walk Through The Valley (Documentary Feature)

Director: Ronnie Garza and Charlie Vela



Served Like A Girl (Documentary Feature)

Director: Lysa Heslov



DRIB (Narrative Feature)

Director: Kristoffer Borgli



I Am Another You (Documentary Feature)

Director: Nanfu Wang



The Archer (Narrative Feature)

Director: Valerie Weiss



Barracuda (fka La Barracuda) (Narrative Feature)

Director: Julia Halperin and Jason Cortlund



Paa Joe & The Lion (Documentary Feature)

Director: Benjamin Wigley



Divine Divas (Documentary Feature)

Director: Leandra Leal



M.F.A. (Narrative Feature)

Director: Natalia Leite



Bad Lucky Goat (Narrative Feature)

Director: Samir Oliveros



Goran (Narrative Feature)

Director: Nevio Marasović



Easy Living (Narrative Feature)

Director: Adam Keleman



The Blood is at the Doorstep (Documentary Feature)

Director: Erik Ljung



Long Strange Trip (Documentary Feature)

Director: Amir Bar-Lev



The Big Sick (Narrative Feature)

Director: Michael Showalter



Hot Summer Nights (Narrative Feature)

Director: Elijah Bynum



Tormentero (Narrative Feature)

Director: Rubén Imaz



Grand Jury Award: Narrative Feature – Most Beautiful Island (Narrative Feature)

Director: Ana Asensio



Let There Be Light (Documentary Feature)

Director: Mila Aung-Thwin and Van Royko



Through the Repellent Fence: A Land Art Film (Documentary Feature)

Director: Sam Wainwright Douglas



Song of Granite (Narrative Feature)

Director: Pat Collins



The Disaster Artist (Work-In-Progress) (Narrative Feature)

Director: James Franco



Flesh and Blood (Narrative Feature)

Director: Mark Webber



Ramblin’ Freak (Documentary Feature)

Director: Parker Smith



2016

A Song For You: The Austin City Limits Story (Documentary Feature)

Director: Keith Maitland



And Punching the Clown (Narrative Feature)

Director: Gregori Viens



Gary Numan: Android In La La Land (Documentary Feature)

Director: Steve Read and Rob Alexander



Hired Gun (Documentary Feature)

Director: Fran Strine



Honky Tonk Heaven: Legend of the Broken Spoke (Documentary Feature)

Director: Brenda Greene Mitchell and Sam Wainwright Douglas



Accidental Courtesy: Daryl Davis, Race & America (Documentary Feature)

Director: Matt Ornstein



Best and Most Beautiful Things (Documentary Feature)

Director: Garrett Zevgetis



Goodnight Brooklyn – The Story of Death By Audio (Documentary Feature)

Director: Matthew Conboy



The Liberators (Documentary Feature)

Director: Cassie Hay



Chicken People (Documentary Feature)

Director: Nicole Lucas Haimes



Learning To See (Documentary Feature)

Director: Jake Oelman



The Incomparable Rose Hartman (Documentary Feature)

Director: Otis Mass



Gleason (Documentary Feature)

Director: Clay Tweel



The Greasy Strangler (Narrative Feature)

Director: Jim Hosking



Midnight Special (Narrative Feature)

Director: Jeff Nichols



Jack Goes Home (Narrative Feature)

Director: Thomas Dekker



Pet (Narrative Feature)

Director: Carles Torrens



Before The Sun Explodes (Narrative Feature)

Director: Debra Eisenstadt



Hunter Gatherer (Narrative Feature)

Director: Josh Locy



The Other Half (Narrative Feature)

Director: Joey Klein



Transpecos (Narrative Feature)

Director: Greg Kwedar



Long Nights Short Mornings (Narrative Feature)

Director: Chadd Harbold



Rainbow Time (Narrative Feature)

Director: Linas Phillips



Slash (Narrative Feature)

Director: Clay Liford



The Good Neighbor (fka The Waiting) (Narrative Feature)

Director: Kasra Farahani



Ghostland: The View of the Ju’Hoansi (fka Ghostland) (Documentary Feature)

Director: Simon Stadler



Take Me for a Ride (fka UIO: Take me for a Ride) (Narrative Feature)

Director: Micaela Rueda



I Am Belfast (Documentary Feature)

Director: Mark Cousins



Karaoke Crazies (Narrative Feature)

Director: Kim Sang Chan



The Alchemist Cookbook (Narrative Feature)

Director: Joel Potrykus



2015

808 (Documentary Feature)

Director: Alexander Dunn



Made in Japan (Documentary Feature)

Director: Josh Bishop



THE DAMNED: Don’t You Wish That We Were Dead (Documentary Feature)

Director: Wes Orshoski



The Jones Family Will Make a Way (Documentary Feature)

Director: Alan Berg



FRAME BY FRAME (Documentary Feature)

Director: Alexandria Bombach and Mo Scarpelli



Madina’s Dream (Documentary Feature)

Director: Andrew Berends



Peace Officer (Documentary Feature)

Director: Scott Christopherson and Brad Barber



A Brave Heart: The Lizzie Velasquez Story (Documentary Feature)

Director: Sara Hirsh Bordo



Bounce: How the Ball Taught the World to Play (Documentary Feature)

Director: Jerome Thélia



Kingdom of Shadows (Documentary Feature)

Director: Bernardo Ruiz



Tab Hunter Confidential (Documentary Feature)

Director: Jeffrey Schwarz



Adult Beginners (Narrative Feature)

Director: Ross Katz



Being Evel (Documentary Feature)

Director: Daniel Junge



Finders Keepers (Documentary Feature)

Director: Bryan Carberry and Clay Tweel



The Look Of Silence (Documentary Feature)

Director: Joshua Oppenheimer



The Overnight (Narrative Feature)

Director: Patrick Brice



The Visit (Documentary Feature)

Director: Michael Madsen

To stay in-the-know about all things SXSW, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, explore our YouTube Channel, and SXSW News.