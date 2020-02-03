SXSW Alumni Releases – January and February 2020

Discover some of the SXSW Film Festival alumni films on release this January and February such as The Ballad of Lefty Brown, Jezebel, and Saint Frances. Check out the complete list below!
The Art of Self-Defense
World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2019
This acerbic comedy set in the world of karate is ripe with odd flourishes and mesmerizingly strange performances from Jesse Eisenberg, Alessandro Nivola, and Imogen Poots.
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2017
A classically styled western with a contemporary edge, The Ballad of Lefty Brown centers around a typically nuanced, understated performance from Bill Pullman.
Streaming on Netflix February 7
The Curse of La Llorona
World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2019
A classic folk legend is brought to a weeping, horrific life in this terrifying horror film starring Linda Cardellini.
Girl On the Third Floor
World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2019
Veteran producer Travis Stevens brings his directorial debut to visceral life in this disturbing horror film, with a muscular lead performance from Phil Brooks (former wrestler CM Punk).
Streaming on Netflix February 22
Jezebel
World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2019
A true story. In the last days of her mother’s life, 19-year-old Tiffany crashes with five family members in a Las Vegas studio apartment. In order to make ends meet, her sister, a phone sex operator, introduces her to the world of fetish cam girls
Streaming on Netflix January 16
Olympic Dreams
World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2019
Nick Kroll and olympian Alexi Pappas star in this disarmingly unconventional romantic comedy set in the surreal, chaotic world of the Olympic athletes village.
In theaters and VOD on February 14
Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins
Documentary Feature, 2019
This vivid documentary paints a thrilling portrait of the life and career of Texas firebrand Molly Ivins.
Saint Frances
World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2019
Actor/screenwriter Kelly O’Sullivan leads a slew of beautifully understated performances in this paean to the pains of adulthood, and what it means to build a family, however unconventional.
Snatchers
World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2019
After a popular teen has sex for the first time, she finds herself pregnant — with an alien. With no one to turn to but her nerdy ex-best-friend, she’ll have to risk her neck — and social status — to fight the freaky extraterrestrial threat.
