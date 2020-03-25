SXSW Film Alumni Releases – March and April 2020

Discover some of the SXSW Film Festival alumni films on release this March and April such as Motherland: Fort Salem; After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News; Uncorked; and Beastie Boys Story. Add these films and more to your streaming queue – check out the complete list below in order of release date.

And for a binge-watching bonus: Mailchimp and Osciliscope licensed nearly all of the official Short Film selections for SXSW 2020. Watch them, absolutely free, from wherever you are here.

Motherland: Fort Salem

World Premiere, Episodic, 2020

Set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country, Motherland: Fort Salem follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment.

Broadcasting on Freeform and streaming on Freeform Go March 18.

After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News

World Premiere, Documentary Feature, 2020

After Truth captures the human toll of false news and conspiracies with unprecedented access to figures in the Pizzagate, Seth Rich, Jade Helm, and Alabama special election cases.

Broadcasting on HBO and streaming on HBO GO March 19.

Uncorked

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2020

Elijah (Mamoudou Athie) must find a way to balance his dream of becoming a master sommelier with his father’s expectations for him to carry on the family’s popular Memphis barbecue joint.

Streaming on Netflix on March 27.

Cursed Films

World Premiere, Episodic, 2020

Cursed Films is a five-part documentary series which explores the myths and legends behind some of Hollywood’s notoriously cursed horror film productions. From plane accidents and bombings during the making of The Omen, to the rumored use of real human skeletons on the set of Poltergeist, these stories are legendary amongst film fans and filmmakers alike. But where does the truth lie?

Streaming on Shudder April 2.

Tales from the Loop

World Premiere, Episodic, 2020

From executive producer Matt Reeves and based on the acclaimed art of Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag, Tales from the Loop explores the town and people who live above “The Loop,” a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe – making things possible that were previously relegated only to science fiction. In this fantastical mysterious town, poignant human tales are told that bare universal emotional experiences while drawing on the intrigue of genre storytelling.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video April 3.

Outcry

World Premiere, Episodic, 2020

Few people ever experience the momentum that star football player Greg Kelley had going into his senior year of high school. That all changed in the summer of 2013. Greg is accused of a terrible crime that shocked Leander, a suburb of Austin, Texas, leaving the community bitterly divided over whether Greg could have committed such a crime. At 19 years old, he is convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison without parole. As new questions are raised, an investigation unfolds to reveal a shocking story that goes far beyond sports and the criminal justice system.

Streaming on Showtime April 3.

The Quarry

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2020

The Quarry is a tense and harrowing tale of sin and redemption, violence and grace, and the lengths to which men will go to outrun their evil deeds. A mysterious new minister (Shea Whigham) takes up residence at a rundown church in a desolate Texas town. Despite the growing suspicions of the townsfolk – the hardened local police chief (Michael Shannon), the drug-dealing brothers caught in the chief’s crosshairs (Bobby Soto and Alvaro Martinez), and the mournful woman who keeps up the church (Catalina Sandino Moreno) – the congregation grows. But how long can the minister keep his secrets safe and who can be forgiven when the truth comes to light? Based on the acclaimed novel by Damon Galgut.

Available On Demand, Apple TV+, Amazon, and additional platforms April 17. (On Digital, Blu-Ray, and DVD June 16.)

We’re Here

World Premiere, Episodic, 2020

From creators Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram, this six-part unscripted series recruits small-town residents across America to participate in a one-night-only drag show. Renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela Laquifa Wadley will inspire and teach their own “drag daughters” to step outside their comfort zone for a night of no-holds-barred, full-on drag.

Debuts on HBO April 23.

Beastie Boys Story

World Premiere, Documentary Feature, 2020

Beastie Boys Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz tell an intimate, personal story of their band and 40 years of friendship in this live documentary experience directed by their longtime friend and collaborator, and their former grandfather, filmmaker Spike Jonze.

Streaming on Apple TV+ on April 24.

