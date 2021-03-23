You watched the films, you ate all the popcorn (judgement-free zone here, folks), you watched some more, and then you voted. Now presenting the 2021 Audience Awards winners of the Film Festival for SXSW Online.

All films, except Special Events, were eligible for the SXSW Film Festival Audience Awards voting which took place following the SXSW Online event on Sunday, March 21. Votes were calculated and then certified by the accounting firm of Maxwell Locke & Ritter.

Browse the winners below by screening section. Be sure to also check out the 2021 SXSW Film Awards winners selected by our esteemed Juries for Narrative and Documentary Feature Competitions, Shorts Programs, Design, Virtual Cinema, and more.

Thanks to everyone who participated in Audience Awards Voting Day and congrats to all the winners!

2021 Audience Award Winners

Headliners

Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free

Director: Mary Wharton

Narrative Feature Competition

The Fallout

Director: Megan Park

Documentary Feature Competition

Not Going Quietly

Director: Nicholas Bruckman

Narrative Spotlight

Language Lessons

Director: Natalie Morales

Documentary Spotlight

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America

Directors: Emily Kunstler and Sarah Kunstler

Visions

Inbetween Girl

Director: Mei Makino

Midnighters

Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror

Director: Kier-La Janisse

Global

Ninjababy

Director: Yngvild Sve Flikke

24 Beats Per Second

Soy Cubana

Directors: Jeremy Ungar and Ivaylo Getov

Festival Favorites

In The Same Breath

Director: Nanfu Wang

2020 Spotlight

We Are The Thousand

Director: Anita Rivaroli

Narrative Shorts Competition

Play It Safe

Director: Mitch Kalisa

Documentary Shorts Competition

Joe Buffalo

Director: Amar Chebib

Animated Shorts Competition

Opera

Director: Erick Oh

Midnight Shorts Competition

Stuffed

Director: Theo Rhys

Texas Shorts Competition

Learning Tagalog with Kayla

Director: Kayla Abuda Galang

Texas High School Shorts Competition

Beyond the Model

Director: Jessica Lin

Music Videos Competition

Kuricorder Quartet – ‘Southpaw’

Director: Sawako Kabuki

Episodic Premieres

Them

Showrunner: Little Marvin

Episodic Pilot Competition

4 Feet High

Directors: Maria Belen Poncio and Rosario Perazolo Masjoan

Virtual Cinema Competition

Biolum

Director: Abel Kohen

Virtual Cinema Spotlight

Finding Pandora X

Director: Kiira Benzing

Excellence in Title Design

Birds Of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn Title Sequence

Creative Director and Illustrator: Michael Riley

Cheers again to all the winners and a big thanks to our SX community for your involvement this season!

