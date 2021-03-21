Film Audience Awards Voting Day: Sunday, March 21

Calling all SXSW Online registrants! As an amazing 2021 SXSW Film Festival comes to a digital close, there’s still one more important step before curtain call. Audience Awards Voting Day is Sunday, March 21!

All films, except Special Events, are eligible for the SXSW Film Festival Audience Awards, which will be certified by the accounting firm of Maxwell Locke & Ritter.

On Sunday, visit your “My SXSW” page on the SXSW Online platform to look back at the films you’ve watched (you must be registered or have RSVP’ed for them in order to vote). Use the “Give Your Feedback” feature on each film’s event page to cast your votes by 11:59pm CT on Sunday, March 21. If you’ve already voted, your vote is in the system and will be counted. The Audience Awards will be announced on Monday, March 22.

Be sure to also check out the 2021 SXSW Film Awards winners selected by our esteemed Juries for Narrative and Documentary Feature Competitions, Shorts Programs, Design, Virtual Cinema, and more.

Films will continue to be available on the SXSW Online platform until 11:59pm CT on Saturday, March 20. SXSW will continue running the Online Shift72 Screening Library through March 31, 2021, for those films that have opted-in to the extended timeframe.

