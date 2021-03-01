SXSW Online 2021 starts in just over two weeks. From March 16-20 registrants will be able to enjoy a unique digital experience.

Starting today, SXSW Online 2021 passholders can start building their schedule, choosing from 600+ hours of Conference Sessions, Film Festival Screenings, Music Festival Showcases, and Special Events. RSVP for Film Festival screenings with capacity limits starting on Tuesday, March 9.

Beginning Tuesday, March 16, the Film Festival will launch seven films at a time in two-hour increments from 10:00am – 8:00pm CT, with most of the films launching during the first three days of the event (Tuesday – Thursday). Once a film is available, it remains available on-demand until it hits its audience capacity or the event ends on Saturday, March 20. Many films do not have a capacity limit and will be available for the duration of the event. While SXSW is a global event, certain films will be restricted to access in the United States due to rights and/or filmmaker or distributor discretion.

All shorts, film special events, and Virtual Cinema selections are available globally, but most features are geo-fenced to the U.S. by the rights and/or filmmaker or distributor discretion. Here is a quick summary of films and their current availability – Global Access and U.S. Access. This information can also be found on the film’s event page on our SXSW Online platform schedule, and is subject to change.

