SXSW Film Alumni Releases – August & September 2021

Here’s what’s next on your summertime watchlist – more SXSW Film alumni releases out this August and September.

From a surprise reunion of former polyamorous lovers in Marion Hill’s Ma Belle, My Beauty to a roller skating mother doing whatever it takes to provide for her child in Kelley Kali Chatman and Angelique Molina’s I’m Fine (Thanks for Asking), learn where to watch all the latest SX releases below.

I’m Fine (Thanks for Asking)

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2021

When a recently widowed mother becomes houseless, she convinces her 8-year-old daughter that they are only camping for fun while working to get them off of the streets.

Debuts on BET August 7.

Not Going Quietly

World Premiere, Narrative Documentary, 2021

Ady Barkan’s life is upended when he is diagnosed with ALS, but a confrontation with a powerful Senator catapults him to national fame and ignites a once-in-a-generation political movement.

In theaters August 12.

In the Same Breath

Narrative Feature, 2021

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Nanfu Wang (One Child Nation), In the Same Breath recounts the experiences of people on the ground in the earliest days of the novel coronavirus and the way two countries dealt with its initial spread, from the first days of the outbreak in Wuhan to its rampage across the United States.

Streaming on HBO August 18.

Ma Belle, My Beauty

Narrative Feature, 2021

A surprise reunion in the South of France reignites passions and jealousies between two women who were formerly polyamorous lovers.

In theaters August 20.

Small Engine Repair

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2021

Blue collar childhood buddies Frank, Swaino, and Packie – deeply bonded over Frank’s daughter Crystal, who they helped raise – meet off-hours one night in Frank’s out-of-the-way repair shop under cloudy circumstances that only Frank seems to have a handle on. Enter Chad, a rich, college jock, whose arrival ignites a long-simmering resentment that sets this dark, twisty drama on its breathless course.

In theaters September 10.

The Hottest August

North American Premier, 2019

A complex portrait of a city and its inhabitants, The Hottest August gives us a window into the collective consciousness of the present. The film’s point of departure is one city over one month: New York City and its outer boroughs during August 2017. It’s a month heavy with the tension of a new President, growing anxiety over everything from rising rents to marching white nationalists, and unrelenting news of either wildfires or hurricanes on every coast. The film pivots on the question of futurity: what does the future look like from where we are standing? And what if we are not all standing in the same place? The Hottest August offers a mirror onto a society on the verge of catastrophe.

Now available on DVD.

