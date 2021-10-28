10 SXSW Alumni Films That Will Scare You This Halloween

The spookiest night of the year is almost here and we’ve put together a list of 10 SXSW alumni films to make sure your Halloween weekend is full of thrills, chills, and kills!

Turn a nightlight on and browse the list below if you dare. If horror movies aren’t your thing, never fear. Check out these recently released SXSW Film alumni instead.

Monsters (2010)

Six years after Earth has suffered an alien invasion a cynical journalist agrees to escort a shaken American tourist through an infected zone in Mexico to the safety of the US border.

Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Tubi, and Crackle.

Honeymoon (2014)

A newlywed couple finds their lake-country honeymoon descend into chaos after Paul finds Bea wandering and disoriented in the middle of the night.

Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Google Play.

Attack The Block (2011)

A teen gang in South London defend their block from an alien invasion.

Available to watch on Apple TV, Google Play, AMC On Demand, and Hulu.

Jakob’s Wife (2021)

Anne, married to a small-town Minister, feels her life has been shrinking over the past 30 years. Encountering “The Master” brings her a new sense of power and an appetite to live bolder. However, the change comes with a heavy body count.

Available to watch on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play.

The Invitation (2016)

​​A man accepts an invitation to a dinner party hosted by his ex-wife, an unsettling affair that reopens old wounds and creates new tensions.

Available to watch on Google, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Tubi, and Alamo On Demand.

Darlin’ (2019)

A feral teenager is indoctrinated into strict religious care, unleashing the mother of all hell from the wild woman who raised her.

Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Tubi, Peacock, and Vudu.

Us (2019)

A family’s serene beach vacation turns to chaos when their doppelgängers appear and begin to terrorize them.

Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Apple TV.

Don’t Breathe (2016)

Hoping to walk away with a massive fortune, a trio of thieves break into the house of a blind man who isn’t as helpless as he seems.

Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Vudu.

Hush (2015)

Author Maddie Young has lived a life of isolation since losing her hearing as a teenager, fully retreating into her now silent world. But when the masked face of a psychotic killer appears in the window of her secluded home, Maddie must push herself beyond her mental and physical limits in order to survive the night.

Available to watch on Netflix.

The Spine of Night (2021)

In this ultra-violent, fantasy epic, ancient dark magic falls into sinister hands and unleashes ages of suffering onto mankind. A group of heroes from different eras and cultures must band together in order to defeat it at all costs.

In theaters and VOD on October 29.

