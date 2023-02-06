Trend trackers have confirmed Christmas in July is out and Halloween in March is in. Don't let spring or summer get in the way of those spooky fall vibes you crave all year. The SXSW Film & TV Festival brings some of the most anticipated content of the year to Austin, TX every March and this year is no different.

From heavy horror hitters like Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise and A24's Talk To Me to the first Mongolian feature to ever play SXSW, Aberrance, your festival schedule is sure to be dripping in corn syrup and leave you looking over your shoulder all the way home.

We've conjured up a sampling of some shriek-worthy horror films set to hit the screens during the 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival from March 10-18 below.