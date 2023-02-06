SXSW 2022 Grim Reaper- photo by Adam Kissick

 

Oh, the Horror:
10 Sinister Screenings at the 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival

By Olivia Cruz

02/6/2023

Film & TV

SHARE THIS

LinkedIn0

Trend trackers have confirmed Christmas in July is out and Halloween in March is in. Don't let spring or summer get in the way of those spooky fall vibes you crave all year. The SXSW Film & TV Festival brings some of the most anticipated content of the year to Austin, TX every March and this year is no different.

From heavy horror hitters like Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise and A24's Talk To Me to the first Mongolian feature to ever play SXSW, Aberrance, your festival schedule is sure to be dripping in corn syrup and leave you looking over your shoulder all the way home.

We've conjured up a sampling of some shriek-worthy horror films set to hit the screens during the 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival from March 10-18 below.

Evil Dead Rise

Director/Screenwriter: Lee Cronin, Producer: Rob Tapert
Evil Dead Rise tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable. Executive Producers include Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell. Cast List: Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland, Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols, Nell Fisher
Add to Schedule

Evil Dead Rise – 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Raging Grace (United Kingdom)

Director/Screenwriter: Paris Zarcilla, Producer: Chi Thai
A bold coming-of-rage story where Joy, a Filipino immigrant, and her daughter Grace encounter a darkness that threatens all they have worked for. Cast List: Maxine Eigenman, Leanne Best, David Hayman (World Premiere)
Add to Schedule

Raging Grace – 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Monolith (Australia)

Director: Matt Vesely, Producer: Bettina Hamilton, Screenwriter: Lucy Campbell
All you have to do is listen. A disgraced journalist turns to podcasting to try and rebuild her career - but her rush to generate headlines soon uncovers a strange artifact, an alien conspiracy, and the lies at the heart of her own story. Cast List: Lily Sullivan (International Premiere)
Add to Schedule

Monolith – 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Brooklyn 45

Director/Screenwriter: Ted Geoghegan, Producers: Seth Caplan, Michael Paszt, Pasha Patriki, Sarah Sharp
In the months following World War II, five old military friends are talked into an impromptu séance, which brings to troubling light each of their haunted pasts. Cast List: Anne Ramsay, Ron E. Rains, Jeremy Holm, Larry Fessenden, Ezra Buzzington, Kristina Klebe (World Premiere)
Add to Schedule

Brooklyn 45 – 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Talk To Me (Australia)

Directors: Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou, Producers: Samantha Jennings, Kristina Ceyton, Screenwriters: Danny Philippou, Bill Hinzman
Lonely teenager Mia gets hooked on the thrills of conjuring spirits through a ceramic hand, but when she is confronted by a soul claiming to be her dead mother, she unleashes a plague of supernatural forces. Cast List: Sophie Wilde, Miranda Otto, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, Zoe Terakes, Chris Alosio (Texas Premiere)
Add to Schedule

Talk To Me – 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

It Lives Inside

Director: Bishal Dutta, Producers: Raymond Mansfield, Sean McKittrick, Screenwriters: Bishal Dutta, Ashish Mehta
An Indian-American teenager struggling with her cultural identity has a falling out with her former best friend and, in the process, unwittingly releases a demonic entity that grows stronger by feeding on her loneliness. Cast List: Megan Suri, Neeru Bajwa, Mohana Krishnan, Betty Gabriel, Vik Sahay (World Premiere)
Add to Schedule

It Lives Inside – 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

The Wrath of Becky

Directors/Screenwriters: Matt Angel, Suzanne Coote, Producers: Raphael Margules, JD Lifshitz, Tracy Rosenblum, Russell Posternak, Chadd Harbold
After living off the grid for two years, Becky finds herself going toe to toe against Darryl, the leader of a fascist organization, on the eve of an organized attack. Cast List: Lulu Wilson, Seann William Scott, Matt Angel, Courtney Gains, Aaron Dalla Villa, Michael Sirow, Denise Burse, Jill Larson, Kate Siegel (World Premiere)
Add to Schedule

The Wrath of Becky – 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Aberrance (Mongolia)

Director: Baatar Batsukh, Producers: Trevor Doyle, Alexa Khan, Angarag Meguun, Screenwriters: Baatar Batsukh, Byambasuren Ganbat
An estranged couple takes a retreat in the woods. Foreboding neighbors, frivolous friends, and dark unseen forces lead to a shocking conclusion. Cast List: Erkhembayar Ganbat, Selenge Chadraabal, Yalalt Namsrai, Oyundary Jamsranjav, Sukhee Ariunbyamba, Bayarsanaa Batchuluun, Badamtsetseg Batmunkh (North American Premiere)
Add to Schedule

Aberrance - 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Late Night With the Devil (Australia, United Arab Emirates)

Directors/Screenwriters: Colin Cairnes, Cameron Cairnes, Producers: Derek Dauchy, Steven Schneider, Roy Lee, Adam White, Mat Govoni
A live television broadcast in 1977 goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation's living rooms. Cast List: David Dastmalchian (World Premiere)
Add to Schedule

Late Night With the Devil – 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Mrs. Davis

Showrunner: Tara Hernandez, Directors: Owen Harris, Alethea Jones, Screenwriters/Producers: Tara Hernandez, Damon Lindelof
Mrs. Davis is the world’s most powerful Artificial Intelligence. Simone is the nun devoted to destroying Her. Who ya got? Cast List: Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman, Andy McQueen (World Premiere)
Add to Schedule

Mrs. Davis – 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection
 

More to Watch

For more boos – be sure to catch films in the Midnighters category featuring eight provocative after-dark features for night owls and the terminally curious. Dive into the 2023 Film & TV lineup and start building your schedule today!

The Film & TV Festival continues to attract industry leaders from across the globe and small town artists from around the corner to come together and share their creative goals. From Iconic Moments to chance encounters that lead to dream jobs, SXSW remains one of the most anticipated events of the year. If that’s not enough to get you pumped to attend the 2023 event, check out additional SXSW Alumni Films and 2022 Red Carpet Q&As for a taste of what's to come.

See You At SXSW 2023

Register to attend SXSW 2023 and book your hotel early for the best available rates and accomodations.

The SXSW Film & TV Badge is your pass to nine days of screenings, including world and U.S. premieres, featuring a high caliber and diverse lineup of film, TV and XR, plus primary access to Film & TV tracks, mentors, and workshops at the SXSW Conference. Learn more about SXSW Badge types, access, and rates on the Attend page and stay tuned for announcements throughout the 2023 SXSW season.

Film & TV Community Newsletter Sign Up

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok for the latest SX news.

Teaser Images: SXSW 2022 Film Jethica

Read More

More News+

Super Sponsors

White Claw logo
Volkswagen logo
Austin Chronicle logo
Porsche logo
Itau logo
C4 logo
Slack logo

Stay Tuned

Sign up to receive the latest announcements, tips, networking invitations and more.