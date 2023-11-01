SXSW Film & TV Alumni Releases – November & December 2023

The nights are longer, the cozy socks are out, and our 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival official selections are here to bring unique stories, unseen perspectives, and hidden histories to your holiday season. This November, bounce between hallucination and reality in Cecilia Aldarondo and Sarah Enid Hagey's You Were My First Boyfriend or dig into archival audio in The Lady Bird Diaries from award-winning filmmaker Dawn Porter, and many other titles below.

You Were My First Boyfriend

World Premiere Documentary Feature 2023

What if you could rewrite your adolescence? In this high school reunion movie turned inside out, filmmaker Cecilia Aldarondo embarks on a fantastical quest to reconcile her tortured teen years. She ‘goes back’ in more ways than one, tracking down old foes and friends while also reenacting visceral memories of youthful humiliation and desire.

Streaming on Max November 8.

Take Me Home

Texas Premiere Narrative Feature 2022

Anna is an adult with a Cognitive Disability living with her mother in Midland Florida. When her mother is unresponsive, she calls her sister for help, but without the language to be believed, Anna is brushed aside.

Available on Vimeo November 5.

The Lady Bird Diaries

World Premiere Documentary Feature 2023

The latest nonfiction feature from Dawn Porter John Lewis: Good Trouble draws on archival audio of the first lady Lady Bird Johnson and assesses the part she played in President Lyndon B. Johnson’s administration.

Streaming on Hulu November 13.

Pay or Die

World Premiere Documentary Feature 2023

Today, nearly 2 million Americans are being held for ransom. Without insulin, they’ll be dead in days. Pay or Die follows 3 families on the receiving end of these ransom notes, revealing the harrowing reality of life with chronic illness in the richest country in the world.

Streaming on Paramount+ November 14.

