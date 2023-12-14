The cast of "Mustache" at the 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Premiere - Photo by Debbie Eynon Finley

SXSW Screening Categories To Watch: Feature Competition

By Olivia Cruz

12/14/2023

Film & TV

SHARE THIS

LinkedIn0

The SXSW Film & TV Festival Feature Competition is a collection of narrative and documentary feature films with a running time of 40 minutes or more. Discover the next-generation independent cinema from around the world highlighting diverse voices both on screen and behind the camera.

2023 featured projects like SXSW Thunderbird Rising and Grand Jury award winner Raging Grace, Writer/Director Imran J. Khan's universal coming-of-age story Mustache, and Parachute starring Courtney Eaton, Thomas Mann and Dave Bautista.

Stay tuned to Film & TV Festival news for the latest announcements including 2024 Official Selections coming in January.

Narrative Feature Competition

Premiering the best new independent narratives from emerging filmmakers around the world.

Documentary Feature Competition

Compelling real-life stories, unique characters in captivating settings, this competition showcases the broad spectrum of documentary storytelling and innovation production.

Headliner

Some of the most buzzed-about names from across the entertainment industry debut their highly anticipated projects at SXSW.

Narrative Spotlight

Known for showcasing notable narrative feature projects World, North American, or U.S. premieres in Austin, TX.

Documentary Spotlight

The World, North American, or U.S. premier of a diverse range of documentary feature films..

Visions

This program celebrates risk-taking filmmakers, pushing boundaries and evolving the cinematic landscape.

Midnighter

Anything can happen at the SXSW Film & TV Festival's most outrageous after hours premieres. Curb your late night appetite for weird, scary, funny, and sexy.

24 Beats Per Second

A collection of stories celebrating the creative journey and cultural influence of musicians with an emphasis on documentary films.

Global

The best in new talent, techniques and perspectives from around the world bring international storytelling to Austin,TX.

Festival Favorite

A curated selection of favorite new films from festivals around the world.

Special Event

Unusual, unexpected, and unique one-off film events. Discover new ways to experience live soundtracks, cult re-issues, and more.

Raging Grace - 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Story Ave - 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Pure O Post Screening Q&A - 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival

 

More to Watch

From Iconic Moments to chance encounters that lead to dream jobs, SXSW remains one of the most anticipated events of the year. If that’s not enough to get you pumped for the 2024 event, check out additional SXSW Alumni Films and past Red Carpet Q&As for a taste of what's to come.

See You in 2024

SXSW brings together international Film & TV creatives, students, industry leaders, press, and fans to Austin, TX each year. Join us from March 8-16 for one of the most anticipated events of the year. Discover more about SXSW registration and housing to ensure your festival accommodations are all set.

(Teaser) (L-R) Thomas Mann, Brittany Snow, Courtney Eaton attend "Parachute" Q&A – SXSW 2023 – Photo by Chris Saucedo/Getty Images for SXSW, The cast of "Mustache" at the 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Premiere - Photo by Debbie Eynon Finley

Read More

More News+

Super Sponsors

Volkswagen logo
Austin Chronicle logo
Porsche logo
C4 logo
Venmo logo

Stay Tuned

Sign up to receive the latest announcements, tips, networking invitations and more.