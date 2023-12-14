SXSW Screening Categories To Watch: Feature Competition

The SXSW Film & TV Festival Feature Competition is a collection of narrative and documentary feature films with a running time of 40 minutes or more. Discover the next-generation independent cinema from around the world highlighting diverse voices both on screen and behind the camera.

2023 featured projects like SXSW Thunderbird Rising and Grand Jury award winner Raging Grace, Writer/Director Imran J. Khan's universal coming-of-age story Mustache, and Parachute starring Courtney Eaton, Thomas Mann and Dave Bautista.

Stay tuned to Film & TV Festival news for the latest announcements including 2024 Official Selections coming in January.

Narrative Feature Competition

Premiering the best new independent narratives from emerging filmmakers around the world.

Documentary Feature Competition

Compelling real-life stories, unique characters in captivating settings, this competition showcases the broad spectrum of documentary storytelling and innovation production.

Headliner

Some of the most buzzed-about names from across the entertainment industry debut their highly anticipated projects at SXSW.

Narrative Spotlight

Known for showcasing notable narrative feature projects World, North American, or U.S. premieres in Austin, TX.

Documentary Spotlight

The World, North American, or U.S. premier of a diverse range of documentary feature films..

Visions

This program celebrates risk-taking filmmakers, pushing boundaries and evolving the cinematic landscape.

Midnighter

Anything can happen at the SXSW Film & TV Festival's most outrageous after hours premieres. Curb your late night appetite for weird, scary, funny, and sexy.

24 Beats Per Second

A collection of stories celebrating the creative journey and cultural influence of musicians with an emphasis on documentary films.

Global

The best in new talent, techniques and perspectives from around the world bring international storytelling to Austin,TX.

Festival Favorite

A curated selection of favorite new films from festivals around the world.

Special Event

Unusual, unexpected, and unique one-off film events. Discover new ways to experience live soundtracks, cult re-issues, and more.