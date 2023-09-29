SXSW Studio Interviews With Wajahat Ali: Film & TV Festival

The annual SXSW Film & TV Festival brings in some of today's cinematic heavy hitters, with up-and-coming talent, writers, and behind-the-scenes antics that make each project memorable.

Each day of the 2023 event, host Wajahat Ali sat in the SXSW Studio with the cast and creators of official Film & TV Festival selections to discuss their premiering project and what it took to get there. Join in on the conversation from Joy Ride and Blindspotting Season 2 to I'm a Virgo and so much more.

Do you get hungry when you hear the word 'crafty' or have an affinity for gaff tape? We've combed through the photo archives to bring you closer to the production. Break the fourth wall and take a look at never-before-seen snapshots from the 2023 SX Studio interviews below, before you dive into the video archive.

Take look back at SX Studio interviews below and explore even more 2023 Film & TV Festival moments including Red Carpet Interviews, Post-Screening Q&As, and other can't-miss content! Tune into the official YouTube Channel for more event exclusives.