SXSW Studio Interviews With Wajahat Ali: Film & TV Festival

An In-Depth Look at 2023 Film & TV Official Selections

By Olivia Cruz

09/29/2023

Film & TV


The annual SXSW Film & TV Festival brings in some of today's cinematic heavy hitters, with up-and-coming talent, writers, and behind-the-scenes antics that make each project memorable.

Each day of the 2023 event, host Wajahat Ali sat in the SXSW Studio with the cast and creators of official Film & TV Festival selections to discuss their premiering project and what it took to get there. Join in on the conversation from Joy Ride and Blindspotting Season 2 to I'm a Virgo and so much more.

Do you get hungry when you hear the word 'crafty' or have an affinity for gaff tape? We've combed through the photo archives to bring you closer to the production. Break the fourth wall and take a look at never-before-seen snapshots from the 2023 SX Studio interviews below, before you dive into the video archive.

Take look back at SX Studio interviews below and explore even more 2023 Film & TV Festival moments including Red Carpet Interviews, Post-Screening Q&As, and other can't-miss content! Tune into the official YouTube Channel for more event exclusives.

Daveed Diggs & Rafael Casal with the Cast of "Blindspotting Season 2" in the 2023 SXSW Studio

Joy Ride Cast & Crew featuring Stephanie Hsu, Ashley Park, & More in the 2023 SXSW Studio

Filmmaker Boots Riley with the Cast of “I’m a Virgo” in the 2023 SXSW Studio

 

See You in 2024

SXSW brings Film & TV students, industry leaders, and fans to Austin, TX each year. Join us from March 8-16 for one of the most anticipated festivals of the year. Discover more about SXSW registration and housing to ensure your festival accommodations are all set.

Subscribe to Event Updates and the Film & TV Community Newsletter to stay in the SX know.

