Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie Red Carpet and Screening Q&A

Interviews From The World Premiere at SXSW 2024

By Olivia Cruz

04/16/2024

Film & TV



The 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival rolled out the red carpet for the World Premiere of Cheech & Chong's Last Movie featuring a Rolls-Royce pulling the largest joint you've ever seen down Congress Avenue in Austin. David Bushell's Documentary Feature presents a collection of archival footage of their legendary career alongside captivating personal truths.

Cheech And Chong's Last Movie – 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Since the 70s, iconic comedy duo Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong have found success across generations in a long list of feature films, studio recordings, live performances, and more. From warming up improv audiences to becoming international household names, their particular brand of humor was connecting with audiences regardless of age and race.

"It's not just about making people laugh, it's about respecting each others backgrounds, and who we came from, and why we're here. What Cheech and I did, besides make everybody laugh...we made Chicanos legal!" - Tommy Chong, Comedian/Actor/Musician/Activist

Co-produced by Tommy Chong's daughter, Robbi Chong, the film was able to dig deep into the occasionally contentious brotherhood and the evolution of their partnership. As for what comes next, the two touch on the possibilities of more voice over work and a biopic about their serendipitous journey to stardom.

"...the biopic. Where we have really handsome people play us, and do stunts that we couldn't do anyway. We're gonna keep the Cheech & Chong legacy alive for as long as we can." - Tommy Chong, Comedian/Actor/Musician/Activist

Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie at SXSW 2024

For over 50 years the legendary pair have built communities around laughter and have perfected their very potent comedic brand. Watch interviews from the 2024 Film & TV Festival World Premiere of Cheech & Chong's Last Movie on the Official SXSW YouTube Channel.

Watch SXSW On Demand

Go beyond sessions, showcases, and screenings during exclusive interviews at the SXSW Studio with Host Juju Green, best known as Straw Hat Goofy across the social media channels. Watch Conference Keynotes and select Featured Sessions on our official SXSW YouTube Channel. Browse the full list of available on demand content and stay tuned for more event recaps.

