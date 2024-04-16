Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie Red Carpet and Screening Q&A

The 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival rolled out the red carpet for the World Premiere of Cheech & Chong's Last Movie featuring a Rolls-Royce pulling the largest joint you've ever seen down Congress Avenue in Austin. David Bushell's Documentary Feature presents a collection of archival footage of their legendary career alongside captivating personal truths.

Since the 70s, iconic comedy duo Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong have found success across generations in a long list of feature films, studio recordings, live performances, and more. From warming up improv audiences to becoming international household names, their particular brand of humor was connecting with audiences regardless of age and race.

"It's not just about making people laugh, it's about respecting each others backgrounds, and who we came from, and why we're here. What Cheech and I did, besides make everybody laugh...we made Chicanos legal!" - Tommy Chong, Comedian/Actor/Musician/Activist

Co-produced by Tommy Chong's daughter, Robbi Chong, the film was able to dig deep into the occasionally contentious brotherhood and the evolution of their partnership. As for what comes next, the two touch on the possibilities of more voice over work and a biopic about their serendipitous journey to stardom.