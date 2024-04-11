The World Premiere of Monkey Man at SXSW 2024 Conference & Festivals

Inside the SXSW World Premiere of Monkey Man

The Hit Headlining Film That Almost Wasn't Made

By Olivia Cruz

04/11/2024

The 2024 SXSW Conference & Festivals was the first stop for Monkey Man, Dev Patel's action-packed directorial debut. Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, the film follows an anonymous young man on a quest for vengeance and an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who wronged him.

The World Premiere brought the film's cast and producer Jordan Peele, founder of Monkeypaw Productions, to Austin, TX for interviews on the SXSW Conference stage, the Film & TV Festival Red Carpet, and in the SX Studio.

In an in depth conversation with Jacqueline Coley, Editor at Rotten Tomatoes, Patel peels back the layers of mishaps and triumphs it took to secure a major theatrical release. The Featured Session offered insights into his cultural inspirations, real-world experiences, and love for the action-thriller genre that brought him to this moment in his career.

"I love these movies that have training montages and a Mr. Miyagi type character. And I was like, I want to make my Mr. Miyagi a hijra, a soulful hijra that has this duality to their identity. And I'm gonna pull from parts of the mythology and the culture." – Dev Patel, Monkey Man Actor/Director/Producer/Writer

Monkey Man At SXSW

Featured Session with Dev Patel - Photo by Marina Alvarez

Monkey Man: A Conversation with Director and Star Dev Patel

SXSW 2024 Conference, Featured Session
Dev Patel with fans after Featured Session - Photo by Marina Alvarez

Dev Patel With Fans After Featured Session

2024 SXSW Conference, Featured Session
Jordan Peele arrives to the World Premiere of Monkey Man at SXSW 2024 - Photo by Aaron Rogosin

Jordan Peele Arrives At The World Premiere

2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival,

Sobhita Dhulipala at the World Premiere of Monkey Man at SXSW 2024 - Photo by Aaron Rogosin

Sobhita Dhulipala At The World Premiere of Monkey Man

SXSW 2024 Film & TV Festival , Red Carpet
Dev Patel arrives to the World Premiere of Monkey Man at SXSW 2024 - Photo by Aaron Rogosin

Dev Patel Arrives At The World Premiere

2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival , Red Carpet
Monkey Man cast Q&A at SXSW 2024 - Photo by Tim Strauss

Q&A With The Cast Of Monkey Man

2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival , Post-Screening Q&A

Sobhita Dhulipala and Sikandar Kher at the SXSW World Premiere of Monkey Man - Photo by Gilbert Flores

Sobhita Dhulipala and Sikandar Kher

SXSW Film & TV Festival, Post-Screening Q&A

 

World Premiere Red Carpet

In the heart of downtown Austin lies the Paramount Theatre where SXSW hosted cast, crew, and many fans to the World Premiere screening of Monkey Man. The Red Carpet was buzzing with film stars and journalists chatting about the filmmaking obstacles and Patel's perseverance through it all.

"[Dev Patel] went through complete hell making it, it was just grueling. I mean all movies are grueling, but this was particularly challenging. It was in Indonesia, on an island, during COVID, low budget for what we were trying to do. And Dev just rose to the occasion and captained the ship phenomenally." – Sharlto Copley, Actor

SXSW Studio

SXSW Studio host JuJu Green (@StrawHatGoofy) sat down with Dev Patel for a cozy interview after premiering Monkey Man at the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival. In a fusion of Bollywood, Blockbuster action, and kung fu themes, Patel recounts his journey from concept to Red Carpet. With a determined production cast and crew and a little plucky ingenuity (jugaaḍ), his vision came to life.

"We only had eight stunt guys really, the stunt team was so small. So by the last fight I'm killing the same dudes over and over." – Dev Patel, Monkey Man Actor/Director/Producer/Writer

Dev Patel: A Conversation with Director and Star of Monkey Man | 2024 SXSW Conference

Monkey Man Red Carpet + Screening Q&A | 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival

Interview with Dev Patel and Host Juju Green | 2024 SXSW Studio

 

See Y'all Next Year

Coordinate your calendars and save PTO accordingly, the SXSW Conference & Festivals returns to Austin, TX from March 7-15, 2025.

2025 applications open late this summer beginning with the SXSW PanelPicker® on June 25. Stay tuned for updates on participation opportunities, registration, and more event information throughout the year – subscribe to SXSW Event Updates.

Follow us across the socialverse for event updates and exclusive coverage on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

(Teaser Photo:) Monkey Man Q&A at SXSW 2024 - Photo by Tim Strauss; (Hero Photo:) The World Premiere of Monkey Man at SXSW 2024 Conference & Festivals

