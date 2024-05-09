The Fall Guy Red Carpet and Post-Screening Q&A

The 2024 SXSW World Premiere of The Fall Guy brought stunts from the screen to the streets in an action-packed debut. Complete with motorcycles, a cardboard cutout of Ryan Gosling, and matching jackets, the cast and crew's SXSW Film & TV Festival entrance was unforgettable.

In frenzy of photo ops and interviews, a reoccurring talking point was the deliberate homage paid to the stunt and unseen filmmaking communities working just outside the frame. The Fall Guy captured a collaborative movie-making process, highlighting the expertise of each dedicated artists.

"I just watched every PA on set, and I was like, this is actually an insane job. And I just wanted to plug in a secret love letter to all the PAs and up-and-comers who want to be in the industry in a bigger way." - Stephanie Hsu, Actor

Last seen on the SXSW red carpet for Atomic Blonde (2017), David Leitch returned to the heart of Texas with another high-octane feature starring the undeniably charming Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. Inspired by the 1980s TV series and real-life romance between Director David Leitch and Producer Kelly McCormick, the film gives audiences a peek into the love affair that is filmmaking.