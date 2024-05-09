Cast and crew of The Fall Guy at SXSW 2024 - Photo by Samantha Burkardt

The Fall Guy Red Carpet and Post-Screening Q&A

INTERVIEWS FROM THE WORLD PREMIERE AT SXSW 2024

By Olivia Cruz

05/9/2024

Film & TV


The 2024 SXSW World Premiere of The Fall Guy brought stunts from the screen to the streets in an action-packed debut. Complete with motorcycles, a cardboard cutout of Ryan Gosling, and matching jackets, the cast and crew's SXSW Film & TV Festival entrance was unforgettable.

The Fall Guy – 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official

In frenzy of photo ops and interviews, a reoccurring talking point was the deliberate homage paid to the stunt and unseen filmmaking communities working just outside the frame. The Fall Guy captured a collaborative movie-making process, highlighting the expertise of each dedicated artists.

"I just watched every PA on set, and I was like, this is actually an insane job. And I just wanted to plug in a secret love letter to all the PAs and up-and-comers who want to be in the industry in a bigger way." - Stephanie Hsu, Actor

Last seen on the SXSW red carpet for Atomic Blonde (2017), David Leitch returned to the heart of Texas with another high-octane feature starring the undeniably charming Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. Inspired by the 1980s TV series and real-life romance between Director David Leitch and Producer Kelly McCormick, the film gives audiences a peek into the love affair that is filmmaking.

"[Stunt people] put it all on the line for their jobs, and in a really, really dangerous place, and they can never show their faces. That's the job, to be anonymous...it's a connectable feeling for a lot of people in our society who kind of do their best, go to work, show up, deliver every day, and kind of aren't seen." - Kelly McCormic, Producer

The Fall Guy Director & Producers

2024 SXSW Studio

The Fall Guy Red Carpet + Q&A

2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival

The Fall Guy

Official Trailer

 

Photos by Adam Kissick

