Meet the 50 Startup Finalists for SXSW Pitch 2020

Announcing the finalists for the 12th annual SXSW Pitch event! We invite you to watch these 50 startup finalists go head-to-head in front of a live audience, panel of expert judges, venture capitalists, and high profile media from March 14-15 at the downtown Hilton Austin. One winner will be selected from each of the 10 technology categories along with an overall “Best in Show” winner.

Chosen from a record-setting 900+ applications, this year’s finalists represent some of the most cutting-edge companies from around the world in the largest group of applications since SXSW Pitch’s beginning – with participants representing India, Australia, Gibraltar, the Netherlands, Portugal, South Korea, Denmark, Egypt, the U.S., and Germany, among others. This year’s judges come from notable companies such as NEA, Accel Partners, Backstage Capital, Mayfield Fund, Google X, Flybridge Capital, Kapor Capital, and more.

New for this year, three categories have been added to the mix: Consumer Technology & CPG, Smart Cities, Transportation & Logistics, and Innovative World Technologies.

“Now in our twelfth year of programming, we’ve become the premier competition for the hottest trends in tech representing the future,” said SXSW Pitch Event Producer Chris Valentine. “With our largest class of applicants yet, we’re pleased to see that SXSW Pitch continues to be a stage for the tech industry’s best and brightest to showcase their groundbreaking ideas and take their companies to the next level.”

2020 SXSW Pitch Finalists

Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Voice: Artisense; Deepblocks; Intvo; Sonavi Labs; Wunder

Augmented & Virtual Reality: echoAR; Eyedaptic; holoride; Looxid Labs; Praxis Labs

Blockchain: AgUnity Pty Ltd; DrumG; Quantstamp; Votem; Winding Tree

Consumer Technology & CPG: AVA Technologies Inc; EasyKale Labs; FAVES; Renzoe Box; Trust & Will

Enterprise & Smart Data: LexSet; Passbase; StrongSalt; Syndio; Virtualitics

Entertainment & Content: Citefull; Filmchain; Quicc; St. Noire by Virsix Games; Wriveted

Health, Wearables & Wellbeing: Milis Bio; Radiobotics; Safe Health; Sisu Global; TruPigment

Innovative World Technologies: Betmarkets; Lofty AI; MolyWorks; NeelAgil Technologies Private Limited; Plantible Foods

Smart Cities, Transportation & Logistics: cove.tool; Flugauto; Sapient Industries; Trella; Waycare

Social & Culture: Agrona; Applied Bioplastics; Arist; Collective Liberty; Skilllab

The 2020 SXSW Pitch event will feature 25 companies on Saturday, March 14 and 25 companies on Sunday, March 15 during the Startups Track of the SXSW Conference.

On March 15 at 6:30pm CT, SXSW will host the SXSW Pitch Award Ceremony on the 6th floor of the Hilton Austin Downtown in Salon H and announce a winner from each category, including the overall “Best in Show” winner.

SXSW attendees will have the opportunity to meet all 50 companies at the Meet the Finalists event on Sunday, March 15 at 10:30am CT in the Hilton Austin Downtown.

