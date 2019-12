From 12-piece Texas-based acts to Japanese twerk, our hip-hop / rap artists are ones you won’t want to miss this Spring. Among nearly 500 artists already announced for the 2020 SXSW Music Festival, here are some of our most hard-hitting hip-hop / rap artists.

Explore acts we are excited about below and give them a listen on our For The Culture: SXSW Hip-Hop Spotify playlist.