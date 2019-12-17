We have already announced nearly 500 artists coming to Austin, TX this March for the SXSW 2020 Music Festival. To help you find your favorites, we are highlighting artists in each genre that we think are standouts. This week, get to know five Pop and R&B artists.

This year’s Pop and R&B artists display some of the SXSW Music Festival’s most diverse backgrounds and stories. The fluidity of pop and its ever-evolving nature has made it one of the most telling genres of the cultural moments SXSW is a part of each March. The common thread between this year’s pop and R&B acts is music that challenges stereotypes and lyrics marked by emotional vulnerability.

Dive into these artists’ stories below and click the photo to listen to our Spotify playlist featuring their music.