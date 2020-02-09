British Music Embassy Lineup Announced For SXSW 2020

The British Music Embassy returns to the SXSW 2020 Music Festival to present official showcases for its 13th year. These showcases will highlight the best up-and-coming British musical talent and will take place at Cedar Street Courtyard from Monday, March 16 to Saturday, March 21.

Each night, a different showcase presenter will take over the embassy with on-the-rise acts. Read below for the running order for this year’s British Music Embassy showcases:

Thursday, March 19

Presenter: BBC Music Introducing

Lineup: Steam Down, Orielles, Arlo Parks, Knucks, Aaron Smith, Self Esteem



