By Julia Pinto

06/19/2024

Music


The SXSW Community Concerts at Lady Bird Lake is an annual highlight, offering three days of free charity concerts. Due to rain, the 2024 event moved indoors on Saturday, March 16, to the Palm Door on Sixth. This year's showcase featured Austin radio station KUTX’s Spare the Rock, Spoil the Child show, known for its “indie music for indie kids.”

KUTX presented Rock the Shores, a family-friendly afternoon with a diverse lineup. Local heroes SaulPaul and Parker Woodland energized the crowd with their rockin' stage presence, while the Waco Brothers brought their alt-country legend status to the stage. Adding an international flair, Taiwanese duo The Dinosaur’s Skin captivated with their dino-themed performances.

Read on to discover more about these talented artists and catch a glimpse of the SXSW Community Concerts at Lady Bird Lake that took place in March 2024.

The Dinosaur's Skin

The Dinosaur’s Skin, a Jurassic-Pop duo of Trex and Triceratops, gained international acclaim with their debut EP "Millions of Years Apart," earning award nominations and over 9 million Spotify streams for their eclectic mix of lofi ballads, indie rock, and ambient dream pop.

The Dinosaur's Skin – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Chia Hsien Hu

The Dinosaur's Skin – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Chia Hsien Hu

Parker Woodland

In just one year, indie-rock trio Parker Woodland, founded by frontwoman Erin Walter, has risen from local punk rock venues to one of SXSW's biggest stages, gaining buzz with their anthem "The World's On Fire (and We Still Fall in Love)" and dynamic live shows. They are set to release their debut album in Summer 2024.

Parker Woodland – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Jaymie Harris

Parker Woodland – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Jaymie Harris

Waco Brothers

The Waco Brothers, described as "Half Cash, half Clash" for their blend of classic country and old-school punk, are the most successful side project of Jon Langford of the Mekons. Known for their rebellious and political music, they mix mandolin, steel guitar, and honky tonk melodies, with notable albums like 1997's Cowboy in Flames and their latest release on their own label, 2023's The Men That God Forgot.

Waco Brothers – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Jaymie Harris

Waco Brothers – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Jaymie Harris

