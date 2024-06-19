The SXSW Community Concerts at Lady Bird Lake is an annual highlight, offering three days of free charity concerts. Due to rain, the 2024 event moved indoors on Saturday, March 16, to the Palm Door on Sixth. This year's showcase featured Austin radio station KUTX’s Spare the Rock, Spoil the Child show, known for its “indie music for indie kids.”

KUTX presented Rock the Shores, a family-friendly afternoon with a diverse lineup. Local heroes SaulPaul and Parker Woodland energized the crowd with their rockin' stage presence, while the Waco Brothers brought their alt-country legend status to the stage. Adding an international flair, Taiwanese duo The Dinosaur’s Skin captivated with their dino-themed performances.

Read on to discover more about these talented artists and catch a glimpse of the SXSW Community Concerts at Lady Bird Lake that took place in March 2024.