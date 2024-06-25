Calling all musicians, near and far! Prepare your guitars, assemble your band, and seize the chance to perform at the SXSW Music Festival, taking place from March 10-15, 2025 in Austin, TX.

Playing at one of Austin's famous music venues with industry professionals, international media members, new fans, and fellow artists in the crowd is an experience like no other.

We encourage new, developing, and established artists to apply to showcase – every genre, signed or unsigned. Not only is it an opportunity to get your music in front of a global audience, it is also a chance to learn and connect.

Apply for an Official Showcase

Don't miss your chance to take the 2025 SXSW stage – apply by the early deadline and save on fees!

Regular Entry ($35 Fee): June 25–August 31, 2024

Late Entry ($75 Fee): September 1–October 31, 2024

Final Deadline: October 31, 2024 at 11:59pm PT

Learn more about the application process on the Showcasing Artist Applications page and read through the Music Showcase FAQ.

Tips from the Music Fest Team

Be Thorough When Describing Current Developments – When we invite artists to showcase at SXSW, we want to make sure they're in a position to maximize their time here. To put it simply: there should be a reason for the artist to be here other than simply checking off a box. Really consider how SXSW fits in with your timeline and goals as an artist. Will you have new music to promote? Is SXSW going to be the kick off for a larger tour? Are you setting yourself up to advance your career in a meaningful way at SXSW?

Tell Us Where You Have Been Featured – One of the most important parts of your application is showing us where your music has been featured. It can be anything from playlists, blogs, magazines, TV, movies, or video games. It doesn't even need to be a Spotify editorial playlist either, user-curated playlists are just as important.

Show Your Strengths – Focus on adding emphasis on the sections of the application that reflect where you do your best. Be sure to take advantage of the "Artist Bio" field in the application – a thorough bio will make it much easier for the Music Festival team to get familiar with your music.

Get Inspired by SX Alumni

Turn up your application soundtrack. Listen to our Official Playlists and surf our YouTube Music Video playlist while you get your application together.

Apply Now