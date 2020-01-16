Genres are less linear than ever before, proven by the Americana, Country, and Roots artists joining us at the SXSW 2020 Music Festival. The artists included in our On The Rocks playlist mix traditional sounds with new and their childhood experiences with the present in an experimental production of classical sounds to deliver music that stands against the genres’ status quo.

Read more about this year’s batch of Americana, Country, and Roots artists below and listen to the On The Rocks playlist on Apple Music and Spotify. And don’t forget to explore the full lineup of Showcasing Artists on the SXSW Schedule.