Mauskovic Dance Band - Photo by Texas Schiffmacher

 

Speed Dating with SXSW International Showcasing Artists

By Hailey Hess

02/4/2020

Music


Every year, international artists provide crowds a spectacular representation of music from all over the world and have the opportunity to widen their fan base abroad.

The Showcasing Artists coming to the 2020 SXSW Music Festival this March will represent 68 countries.

Get to know some of our international acts below and listen to our Regional Rhythms playlist on Spotify and Apple Music.

Add your favorite artists to your Schedule as you prepare for SXSW 2020.

Mauscovic Dance Band

 

Amsterdam-based The Mauscovic Dance Band makes Afro-Caribbean space disco that gets you up on your feet. The five-piece group released their first full-length album The Mauscovic Dance Band in May 2019 and have launched into a whirlwind of touring since. Don’t miss the “controlled explosion” that will ensue when this post-punk/dance ensemble takes the stage.

Tufan Derince

 

Tufan Derince is at the crest of a wave of young Kurdish musicians linking Diyarbakır — the capital of Kurdish culture in Southeast Turkey — with urban centers of Kurdish migration along the Eastern Mediterranean. At the heart of his music is the elektrobağlama, a long-necked lute that powers both his festive, jaunty tracks, and soulful laments.

He belongs to a collective spirit of young Turkish musicians experimenting with hip-hop and rock rhythms while staying true to their Kurdish musical heritage. His second full length album dropped in August 2019 and he hopes to widen his horizon in the U.S. at SXSW.

Los Bitchos

 

Los Bitchos is the female quartet with members from Perth, Montevideo, Stockholm, and Croydon currently residing in London. Their sound has heavy Latin American influences and sits easily in the world of psychedelic indie rock.

The girl gang has toured with acts such as Ty Segall, The Black Lips, Viagra Boys, Kikagaku Moyo, Mac De Marco, and The Murlocs to name a few. They are currently recording their debut album with the help of Alex Kapranos.

Yemi Alade

 

Meet Afro-pop, singer-songwriter, composer, actress and entertainer hailing from Lagos, Nigeria: Yemi Alade. Since winning Nigeria’s Peak Talent Show in 2009, Yemi Alade has released four albums, one EP and is the first Afro-pop female to hit over one million subscribers on YouTube.

The artist was also featured on “Don’t Jealous Me”, and “My Power” from Beyoncé’s compilation album The Lion King: The Gift.

As Bahias e a Cozinha Mineira

 

Transgender composers and performers Assucena Assucena and Raquel Virgínia formed As Bahias e a Cozinha Mineira in 2011. With tropical notes and inspiration from Milton Nascimento, Clube da Esquina, and Bahia’s music scene, their sound is carefully curated and truly unique.

The group received a nod with a GRAMMY Awards nomination in 2019 for its album Tarântula and has received two awards from the 29th Brazilian Music Awards in the categories Best Popular Music Band and Best Popular Music Album, with its 2017 album Bixa.

 

Photos courtesy of artists

