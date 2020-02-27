The wait is over for the Music Preview Guide for the SXSW 2020 Music Festival!

The Music Preview Guide is a digital exploration of 100+ up-and-coming SXSW Showcasing Artists. As avid music fans, we hope to recreate the excitement of reading the employee recommendations rack at your favorite record store.

“We’ve gone back to basics and have asked some of our most trusted humans from around the world to tell us who they are most excited to see at SXSW 2020.” – James Minor, Head of SXSW Music Festival

Contributors include modern tastemakers from various publications, radio stations, streaming services, and more who lead in music discovery across the globe. Without further ado, we introduce to you the next wave of musical talent.

The Music Preview Guide to SXSW 2020

As you explore this year’s Music Guide, be sure and add your favorites to your schedule, listen on our Spotify and Apple Music playlists, and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for daily artist highlights. Thank you to all who have contributed time and energy to this project.

2020 Contributors

Alt Citizen

Audiofemme

BBC

Beats 1

Billboard

BrooklynVegan

BTRtoday/ Alt Citizen

Clash Magazine

Clockenflap

DIY Magazine

DJBooth

EARMILK

FBi Radio

For The Students

HotNewHipHop.Com

Indie Shuffle

KUTX 98.9

Lyrical Lemonade

Music Feeds

mxdwn

OCESA

Paste Magazine

Pigeons & Planes

Pitchfork

Primavera Sound

Spincoaster

Spotify

The Creative Independent

The Line of Best Fit

Vinyl Me, Please

WARP Magazine

We Are: The Guard

We Found New Music

WOMEX – the World Music Expo

Zandari Festa



The Music Preview Guide to SXSW 2020

Join Us in Austin

Register to attend today to join us at SXSW 2020 and book your hotel through SXSW Housing & Travel. Explore student badge options, group discounts, and look over our Badge Comparison Chart for more information on which option is right for you.